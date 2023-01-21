High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31
Section 2
Lincoln Park 76, Beaver 59
North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 93, Freedom 37
Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 51
Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n)
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47
Steel Valley 73, Seton LaSalle 65
Keystone Oaks 54, Sto-Rox 48
Section 3
Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35
Shady Side Academy 50, Burrell 44
Apollo-Ridge 42, Valley 15
Section 4
Washington 54, McGuffey 48
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg 40
Yough 48, Brownsville 38
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65
Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45
Springdale 67, Clairton 62 (OT)
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 71, Burgettstown 64
Fort Cherry 90, Beth-Center 30
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.
Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49
Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52
Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47
Eden Christian 74, St. Joseph 62
Geibel 65, Mt. Pleasant 54
Laurel Highlands 70, Latrobe 44
Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53
Peters Township 60, Mt. Lebanon 56
North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27
Ringgold 65, South Park 37
South Side 55, Rochester 53
Shaler 69, Franklin Regional 44
South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44
Chartiers Valley 54, Trinity 44
Union 58, Laurel 28
West Allegheny 51, Canon-McMillan 47
Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 59
Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27
City League
Allderdice 68, Obama Academy 61
Carrick 54, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50
Saturday’s schedule
PBC Legends Classic
At Moon
Riverview vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.
Hampton vs. Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
The Challenge
At Allderdice
Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
North Hills vs. Highlands, 5 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
At Chatham
Latrobe vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
New Castle at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
At Geneva
Avonworth vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Monessen, 2 p.m.
Constitution at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Grove City at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Geibel, noon
South Side at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 49, Gateway 29
Class 2A
Section 3
Ellis School 46, Springdale 42 (OT)
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55
Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, (n)
Mt. Pleasant 60, Geibel 29
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Winchester Thurston 45
Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, ppd.
Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 43
City League
Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28
Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26
Obama Academy 64, Allderdice 23
Saturday’s schedule
PBC Legends Classic
At Moon
Mars at Moon, 11:30 a.m.
The Challenge
At Allderdice
Oakland Catholic at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.
At Geneva
Blackhawk vs. Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Rochester vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Monessen, noon
Laurel at Greenville, noon
McDowell at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Sharpsville at Butler, 1:30 p.m.
South Side at Fort Cherry, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Allegheny County Championship
Quarterfinals
107: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon injury default DJ Noel, Westinghouse; Owen Campbell, Plum d. Bruce Anderchak, Quaker Valley, 8-2; Brock Dennison, South Fayette p. Javeon Chambers, Highlands, 2:37; Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny m.d. Landon Funk, Fox Chapel, 9-1
114: Rylen Campbell, Plum m.d. Auston Kosinovic, Avonworth, 11-2; Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley, 0:37; Cael Yanek, Moon d. Arontay Heningcamp, Gateway, 4-2 tb2; Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic, 3-2
121: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley t.f. Griffen Reid, North Allegheny, 19-4, 3:43; Jonny Baiano, South Fayette d. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park, 5-3 sv’ Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 3-1; Sam Snyder, Plum p. Seth Miller, Bethel Park, 2:53
127: Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley p. Matt Guszczunski, South Fayette, 1:15; Carson Yocca, Plum d. Will Bentrim, North Allegheny, 5-0; Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Logan Chewick, West Mifflin, 0:43; Ramil Islamov, Baldwin m.d. Jacob Chacon, Montour, 14-4
133: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 8-2; Anthony Orlandini, Montour p. Trent Reese, Plum, 3:25; Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny p. Colten Kotouch, McKeesport, 4:00; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Jacob Potts, South Fayette, 3:35
139: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 1:01; Caden Wills, West Mifflin m.d. Rowan Foster, Pine-Richland, 12-1; Aiden Burford, Highlands d. Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel, 8-2; Peter Chacon, Montour p. Michael Lawrence, Chartiers Valley, 3:24
145: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley p. Derrick Falk, North Hills, 3:06; Charlie Campbell, Plum p. Brenden McCarthy, Central Catholic, 1:54; Elijah Elsor, Carrick p. Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon, 5:37; Jason Flener, North Allegheny d. Ewan Olson, West Mifflin, 4-0
152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Dakoda Pisano, Plum, 2:22; Talan Mizenko, South Fayette p. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 3:51; Mac Miller, Pine-Richland d. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 5-2; Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair m.d. Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, 13-2
160: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley t.f. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 17-2, 4:14; AJ Rohan, North Allegheny p. Dante Duncan, Obama, 2:43; Benjamin Eastman, McKeesport d. Jake Lukez, Pine-Richland, 6-3; Keith Mincin, Baldwin p. Trent Miller, Thomas Jefferson, 2:12
172: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Luke Jones, Shaler, 0:56; Mateo Bradbury, Westinghouse p. Wyatt Markovich, South Park, 4:36; Nez Green, Central Catholic p. John Starusko, Baldwin, 2:17; Antonino Walker, Plum d. Jack Tongel, Plum, 6-0
189: Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland t.f. Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, 15-0, 2:39; Ethan Gross, Shaler d. Andrew Claassen, Plum, 4-2; Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 9-7; Evan Letky, North Hills p. Matt Best, Central Catholic, 5:01
215: Aiden Buggey, North Allegheny d. Tyler Glover, Chartiers Valley, 7-3; Frank Macioce, Plum p. Chase Kretzler, Quaker Valley, 3:31; Braiden Sudor, Carlynton d. Spenser Pantelas, North Hills, 5-2; Landon Hartman, Bethel Park d. Dante Cruz, Pine-Richland, 4-3
285: Shepard Turk, Thomas Jefferson p. Kelsey Hundley, Penn Hills, 2:33; Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Anthony Tiagano, Riverview, 1:57; Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Henry Barbisch, Carlynton, 1:12; Ben Lloyd, Mt. Lebanon d. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 2-1 utb
Team standings: 1. Plum 154.5; 2. North Allegheny 124.5; 3. Pine-Richland 118; 4. Chartiers Valley 100.5; 4. Fox Chapel 100.5; 6. North Hills 97; 7. Quaker Valley 93.5; 8. Thomas Jefferson 93; 9. Montour 89; 10. South Fayette 82
Nonsection
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Albert Gallatin 12
