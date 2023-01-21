TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, January 20, 2023 | 11:47 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31

Section 2

Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27

Lincoln Park 76, Beaver 59

North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 93, Freedom 37

Ellwood City 63, New Brighton 51

Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n)

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47

Steel Valley 73, Seton LaSalle 65

Keystone Oaks 54, Sto-Rox 48

Section 3

Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35

Shady Side Academy 50, Burrell 44

Apollo-Ridge 42, Valley 15

Section 4

Washington 54, McGuffey 48

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg 40

Yough 48, Brownsville 38

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65

Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45

Springdale 67, Clairton 62 (OT)

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 71, Burgettstown 64

Fort Cherry 90, Beth-Center 30

Bentworth 59, Frazier 46

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49

Butler 64, Hempfield 51

Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52

Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47

Eden Christian 74, St. Joseph 62

Armstrong 60, Freeport 43

Geibel 65, Mt. Pleasant 54

Laurel Highlands 70, Latrobe 44

Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53

Peters Township 60, Mt. Lebanon 56

North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85

Norwin 42, Plum 37

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27

Ringgold 65, South Park 37

South Side 55, Rochester 53

Shaler 69, Franklin Regional 44

Mohawk 78, Shenango 64

South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44

Chartiers Valley 54, Trinity 44

Union 58, Laurel 28

West Allegheny 51, Canon-McMillan 47

Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 59

Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27

City League

Allderdice 68, Obama Academy 61

Carrick 54, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50

Saturday’s schedule

PBC Legends Classic

At Moon

Riverview vs. Northgate, 1 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 5:30 p.m.

The Challenge

At Allderdice

Sto-Rox vs. Plum, 2 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

North Hills vs. Highlands, 5 p.m.

Imani Christian vs. Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

At Chatham

Latrobe vs. Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

New Castle at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

At Geneva

Avonworth vs. Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 2 p.m.

Carrick at Clairton, 2 p.m.

Constitution at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Grove City at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Geibel, noon

South Side at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 59, Canon-McMillan 33

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 49, Gateway 29

Class 2A

Section 3

Ellis School 46, Springdale 42 (OT)

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55

Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, (n)

Mohawk 68, Aliquippa 53

Mt. Pleasant 60, Geibel 29

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Winchester Thurston 45

Pine-Richland 61, Knoch 55

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, ppd.

Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59

West Greene 61, Carmichaels 43

City League

Westinghouse 62, Brashear 28

Perry Traditional Academy 60, Carrick 26

Obama Academy 64, Allderdice 23

Saturday’s schedule

PBC Legends Classic

At Moon

Mars at Moon, 11:30 a.m.

The Challenge

At Allderdice

Oakland Catholic at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.

At Geneva

Blackhawk vs. Freedom, 5:30 p.m.

Rochester vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Monessen, noon

Laurel at Greenville, noon

McDowell at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Sharpsville at Butler, 1:30 p.m.

South Side at Fort Cherry, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Allegheny County Championship

Quarterfinals

107: Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon injury default DJ Noel, Westinghouse; Owen Campbell, Plum d. Bruce Anderchak, Quaker Valley, 8-2; Brock Dennison, South Fayette p. Javeon Chambers, Highlands, 2:37; Gus Stedeford, North Allegheny m.d. Landon Funk, Fox Chapel, 9-1

114: Rylen Campbell, Plum m.d. Auston Kosinovic, Avonworth, 11-2; Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley, 0:37; Cael Yanek, Moon d. Arontay Heningcamp, Gateway, 4-2 tb2; Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic, 3-2

121: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley t.f. Griffen Reid, North Allegheny, 19-4, 3:43; Jonny Baiano, South Fayette d. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park, 5-3 sv’ Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 3-1; Sam Snyder, Plum p. Seth Miller, Bethel Park, 2:53

127: Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley p. Matt Guszczunski, South Fayette, 1:15; Carson Yocca, Plum d. Will Bentrim, North Allegheny, 5-0; Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Logan Chewick, West Mifflin, 0:43; Ramil Islamov, Baldwin m.d. Jacob Chacon, Montour, 14-4

133: Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 8-2; Anthony Orlandini, Montour p. Trent Reese, Plum, 3:25; Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny p. Colten Kotouch, McKeesport, 4:00; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Jacob Potts, South Fayette, 3:35

139: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 1:01; Caden Wills, West Mifflin m.d. Rowan Foster, Pine-Richland, 12-1; Aiden Burford, Highlands d. Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel, 8-2; Peter Chacon, Montour p. Michael Lawrence, Chartiers Valley, 3:24

145: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley p. Derrick Falk, North Hills, 3:06; Charlie Campbell, Plum p. Brenden McCarthy, Central Catholic, 1:54; Elijah Elsor, Carrick p. Cole Gibbons, Mt. Lebanon, 5:37; Jason Flener, North Allegheny d. Ewan Olson, West Mifflin, 4-0

152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Dakoda Pisano, Plum, 2:22; Talan Mizenko, South Fayette p. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 3:51; Mac Miller, Pine-Richland d. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 5-2; Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair m.d. Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, 13-2

160: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley t.f. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 17-2, 4:14; AJ Rohan, North Allegheny p. Dante Duncan, Obama, 2:43; Benjamin Eastman, McKeesport d. Jake Lukez, Pine-Richland, 6-3; Keith Mincin, Baldwin p. Trent Miller, Thomas Jefferson, 2:12

172: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Luke Jones, Shaler, 0:56; Mateo Bradbury, Westinghouse p. Wyatt Markovich, South Park, 4:36; Nez Green, Central Catholic p. John Starusko, Baldwin, 2:17; Antonino Walker, Plum d. Jack Tongel, Plum, 6-0

189: Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland t.f. Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, 15-0, 2:39; Ethan Gross, Shaler d. Andrew Claassen, Plum, 4-2; Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 9-7; Evan Letky, North Hills p. Matt Best, Central Catholic, 5:01

215: Aiden Buggey, North Allegheny d. Tyler Glover, Chartiers Valley, 7-3; Frank Macioce, Plum p. Chase Kretzler, Quaker Valley, 3:31; Braiden Sudor, Carlynton d. Spenser Pantelas, North Hills, 5-2; Landon Hartman, Bethel Park d. Dante Cruz, Pine-Richland, 4-3

285: Shepard Turk, Thomas Jefferson p. Kelsey Hundley, Penn Hills, 2:33; Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Anthony Tiagano, Riverview, 1:57; Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Henry Barbisch, Carlynton, 1:12; Ben Lloyd, Mt. Lebanon d. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 2-1 utb

Team standings: 1. Plum 154.5; 2. North Allegheny 124.5; 3. Pine-Richland 118; 4. Chartiers Valley 100.5; 4. Fox Chapel 100.5; 6. North Hills 97; 7. Quaker Valley 93.5; 8. Thomas Jefferson 93; 9. Montour 89; 10. South Fayette 82

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan 53, Albert Gallatin 12

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

