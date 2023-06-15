High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 14, 2023

By:

Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 1:11 AM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Strath Haven (22-4) vs. Shaler (22-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (24-0) vs. Camp Hill (21-3-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Clarion (18-4) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (20-5) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Hempfield (21-3) vs. North Penn (27-0) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (18-4) vs. Blue Mountain (24-3) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Everett (25-0) vs. Bald Eagle Area (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Union (20-3) vs. Tri Valley (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.