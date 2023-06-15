TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 14, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 1:11 AM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Strath Haven (22-4) vs. Shaler (22-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (24-0) vs. Camp Hill (21-3-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Clarion (18-4) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (20-5) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Hempfield (21-3) vs. North Penn (27-0) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (18-4) vs. Blue Mountain (24-3) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Everett (25-0) vs. Bald Eagle Area (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Union (20-3) vs. Tri Valley (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

WPIAL awards streaming rights to NFHS Network; future of free viewing of championships in doubt
Plum hires athletic director Drew Karpen away from Highlands
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 13, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 12, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 11, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter