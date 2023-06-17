TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 16, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 2:34 AM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, noon

Class A

Championship

Friday’s result

Tri-Valley 6, Union 3

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

