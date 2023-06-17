High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 16, 2023
By:
Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 2:34 AM
High schools
Baseball
PIAA championships
Class 6A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.
Lacrosse
PIAA championships
Boys
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.
Softball
PIAA championships
Class 5A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, noon
Class A
Championship
Friday’s result
Tri-Valley 6, Union 3
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
