High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 31, 2023
By:
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 11:17 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 0
Class 5A
Third place
Wednesday’s result
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 1
Class 4A
Third place
Wednesday’s result
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Riverside 6, Neshannock 1
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Bishop Canevin 8, California 5
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Hempfield 2, Seneca Valley 1
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Belle Vernon 8, Montour 7
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Union 10, Carmichaels 8
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
