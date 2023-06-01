TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 31, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 11:17 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 0

Class 5A

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 1

Class 4A

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Montour 8, Indiana 6

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Riverside 6, Neshannock 1

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Bishop Canevin 8, California 5

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Hempfield 2, Seneca Valley 1

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Armstrong (19-1) vs. Trinity (18-2) at Lilley Field, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Belle Vernon 8, Montour 7

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Avonworth (20-1) vs. Southmoreland (16-2) at Lilley Field, noon

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (19-0) vs. Laurel (16-2) at Lilley Field, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Union 10, Carmichaels 8

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

