High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 2, 2021
Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 11:35 PM
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Saturday’s results
Grove City Invite
Team: 1. Grove City, 43; 2. South Fayette, 97; 3. North Catholic, 110; 4. Hampton, 111; 5. Altoona, 149.
Individual: 1. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:22; 2. Josh Jones, Grove City, 16:32; 3. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 16:38; 4. Caleb Hawke, Grove City, 16:38; 5. Kaden Crump, Chartiers Valley, 16:40; 6. Roman Galioto, South Fayette, 16:43; 7. Alaa-Eddine Guetari, South Fayette, 16:44; 8. Quinn McKnight, Grove City, 16:44; 9. Giacomo Lepore, North Catholic, 17:00; 10. Aidan Kelley, Altoona, 17:02.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Grove City Invite
Team: 1. South Fayette, 66; 2. Beaver, 84; 3. Hampton, 91; 4. Chartiers Valley, 101; 5. Altoona, 128.
Individual: 1. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 18:30; 2. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 19:21; 3. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 19:33; 4. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 19:50; 5. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 19:56; 6. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 19:57; 7. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 20:00; 8. Lily Colombo, South Fayette, 20:06; 9. Danica Purtell, Beaver, 20:13; 10. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 20:18.
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Laurel 48, Freedom 0
Class A
Big 7
Rochester 34, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7
District 8
Nonconference
Uniontown at Brashear, ppd.
Saturday’s summaries
Laurel 48, Freedom 0
Laurel 14 20 14 0 —48
Freedom 0 0 0 0 —0
L: Kobe DeRosa 2 run (Zane Boughter kick)
L: Luke McCoy 62 run (Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 21 run (Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 22 run (Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 58 run (kick failed)
L: DeRosa 70 run (Boughter kick)
L: Landon Smith 5 run (Boughter kick)
Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 11-201, 4 TDs; Kobe DeRosa 13-132, 2 TDs.
Rochester 34, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7
Rochester 12 8 6 8 —34
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 0 7 0 —7
R: Sal Laure 7 run (run failed)
R: Sal Laure 46 pass from J.D. Azulay (run failed)
R: Sal Laure 4 run (Antonio Laure run)
R: Azulay 78 interception return (run failed)
OLSH: Dereon Greer 52 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (kick)
R: Sal Laure 3 run (Jerome Mullins pass from Azulay)
Passing leaders: OLSH, Nehemiah Azeem 14-25-124-1TD-1INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1
Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1
Seneca Valley 14, North Hills 0
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 4, Brashear 3
Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Allderdice 2, Latrobe 1
Norwin 2, Central Catholic 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0
Hampton at Freeport, ppd.
Knoch at Highlands, ppd.
Mars 1, Indiana 0
Section 2
Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
Chartiers Valley 4, Montour 3
West Allegheny 6, Beaver 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 0
Thomas Jefferson 9, Washington 0
Trinity 2, Laurel Highlands 0
Section 4
Penn Hills 2, Gateway 1
Plum 8, Obama Academy 1
West Mifflin 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Class 2A
Section 1
East Allegheny 2, Keystone Oaks 0
South Park 10, South Allegheny 0
Section 2
Burrell 11, Derry 0
Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 1
Section 3
Charleroi 8, Yough 1
McGuffey 2, Brownsville 1
Waynesburg 4, Southmoreland 0
Section 4
Ambridge at Mohawk, ppd.
Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0
Class A
Section 1
Riverside 5, Beaver County Christian 3
Sewickley Academy 4, Neshannock 1
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Serra Catholic 0
Jeannette 14, Geibel 0
Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0
Section 4
California 3, Beth-Center 1
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, (n)
Nonsection
Brentwood at Eden Christian, (n)
Uniontown at Carrick, (n)
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class A
Section 2
Seton-LaSalle 8, Charleroi 3
Steel Valley 7, Monessen 0
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 10, Obama Academy 0
Avonworth 3, Riverside 0
Baldwin at North Hills, (n)
Bethel Park 3, South Park 0
Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Burrell at Winchester Thurston, (n)
Canon-McMillan 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Carrick at Woodland Hills, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 6, Deer Lakes 2
Freedom at Central Valley, (n)
Hampton 1, West Allegheny 0
North Allegheny 3, Archbishop Alter (Ohio) 0
Norwin 1, Plum 0
Oakland Catholic 4, Allderdice 2
Shaler 2, Armstrong 0
South Fayette 2, Thomas Jefferson 1, OT
South Side 4, Chartiers-Houston 3
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
