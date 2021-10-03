High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 11:35 PM

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Saturday’s results

Grove City Invite

Team: 1. Grove City, 43; 2. South Fayette, 97; 3. North Catholic, 110; 4. Hampton, 111; 5. Altoona, 149.

Individual: 1. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 16:22; 2. Josh Jones, Grove City, 16:32; 3. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 16:38; 4. Caleb Hawke, Grove City, 16:38; 5. Kaden Crump, Chartiers Valley, 16:40; 6. Roman Galioto, South Fayette, 16:43; 7. Alaa-Eddine Guetari, South Fayette, 16:44; 8. Quinn McKnight, Grove City, 16:44; 9. Giacomo Lepore, North Catholic, 17:00; 10. Aidan Kelley, Altoona, 17:02.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Grove City Invite

Team: 1. South Fayette, 66; 2. Beaver, 84; 3. Hampton, 91; 4. Chartiers Valley, 101; 5. Altoona, 128.

Individual: 1. Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 18:30; 2. Kevyn Fish, Hampton, 19:21; 3. Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 19:33; 4. Ava Vitiello, Hampton, 19:50; 5. Grace Lazzara, North Catholic, 19:56; 6. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 19:57; 7. Ella Andrew, Beaver, 20:00; 8. Lily Colombo, South Fayette, 20:06; 9. Danica Purtell, Beaver, 20:13; 10. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 20:18.

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Laurel 48, Freedom 0

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 34, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7

District 8

Nonconference

Uniontown at Brashear, ppd.

Saturday’s summaries

Laurel 48, Freedom 0

Laurel 14 20 14 0 —48

Freedom 0 0 0 0 —0

L: Kobe DeRosa 2 run (Zane Boughter kick)

L: Luke McCoy 62 run (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 21 run (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 22 run (Boughter kick)

L: McCoy 58 run (kick failed)

L: DeRosa 70 run (Boughter kick)

L: Landon Smith 5 run (Boughter kick)

Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 11-201, 4 TDs; Kobe DeRosa 13-132, 2 TDs.

Rochester 34, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 7

Rochester 12 8 6 8 —34

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0 0 7 0 —7

R: Sal Laure 7 run (run failed)

R: Sal Laure 46 pass from J.D. Azulay (run failed)

R: Sal Laure 4 run (Antonio Laure run)

R: Azulay 78 interception return (run failed)

OLSH: Dereon Greer 52 pass from Nehemiah Azeem (kick)

R: Sal Laure 3 run (Jerome Mullins pass from Azulay)

Passing leaders: OLSH, Nehemiah Azeem 14-25-124-1TD-1INT.

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 1

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 14, North Hills 0

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 4, Brashear 3

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Allderdice 2, Latrobe 1

Norwin 2, Central Catholic 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Connellsville 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 10, Armstrong 0

Hampton at Freeport, ppd.

Knoch at Highlands, ppd.

Mars 1, Indiana 0

Section 2

Central Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

Chartiers Valley 4, Montour 3

West Allegheny 6, Beaver 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 7, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 9, Washington 0

Trinity 2, Laurel Highlands 0

Section 4

Penn Hills 2, Gateway 1

Plum 8, Obama Academy 1

West Mifflin 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny 2, Keystone Oaks 0

South Park 10, South Allegheny 0

Section 2

Burrell 11, Derry 0

Leechburg 8, Ligonier Valley 1

Section 3

Charleroi 8, Yough 1

McGuffey 2, Brownsville 1

Waynesburg 4, Southmoreland 0

Section 4

Ambridge at Mohawk, ppd.

Quaker Valley 5, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverside 5, Beaver County Christian 3

Sewickley Academy 4, Neshannock 1

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Serra Catholic 0

Jeannette 14, Geibel 0

Trinity Christian 3, St. Joseph 1

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0

Section 4

California 3, Beth-Center 1

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, (n)

Nonsection

Brentwood at Eden Christian, (n)

Uniontown at Carrick, (n)

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class A

Section 2

Seton-LaSalle 8, Charleroi 3

Steel Valley 7, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 10, Obama Academy 0

Avonworth 3, Riverside 0

Baldwin at North Hills, (n)

Bethel Park 3, South Park 0

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Burrell at Winchester Thurston, (n)

Canon-McMillan 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Carrick at Woodland Hills, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 6, Deer Lakes 2

Freedom at Central Valley, (n)

Hampton 1, West Allegheny 0

North Allegheny 3, Archbishop Alter (Ohio) 0

Norwin 1, Plum 0

Oakland Catholic 4, Allderdice 2

Shaler 2, Armstrong 0

South Fayette 2, Thomas Jefferson 1, OT

South Side 4, Chartiers-Houston 3

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

