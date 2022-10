High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2022

Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM

High schools

Football

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9

Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6

Big East

Gateway 42, Norwin 10

Plum 34, Hempfield 21

Northeast

Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7

Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands 41, Ringgold 14

McKeesport 54, Latrobe 14

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 56, Highlands 35

Hampton 49, Mars 42

North Catholic 41, Indiana 0

Parkway

Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 7

Ambridge 42, New Castle 20

Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7

Montour 27, Blackhawk 7

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21

Freeport 62, Valley 19

Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0

Interstate

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0

Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13

Mt. Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0

Western Hills

Avonworth 48, Seton LaSalle 7

Beaver 48, Quaker Valley 9

West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36 (OT)

Burrell 30, Derry 8

Ligonier Valley 42, Imani Christian 7

Steel Valley 56, Yough 7

Century

Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14

Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21

Sto-Rox 50, Waynesburg Central 7

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 28, Freedom 8

Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21

Riverside 52, New Brighton 7

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 51, Northgate 6

South Side 35, Union 8

Black Hills

Burgettstown 45, Avella 14

Cornell 52, Chartiers-Houston 7

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14

Eastern

Clairton 49, Frazier 7

Jeannette 35, Springdale 7

Tri-County South

California 43, Beth-Center 14

Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 14

Mapletown 26, Monessen 18

West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7

Carrick at Trinity, canceled

Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14

Kiski Area 50, Fox Chapel 13

Leechburg 42, Shenango 35

McGuffey 28, South Park 6

Mt. Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0

North Allegheny 20, Penn-Trafford 3

Independent

Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Uniontown 14

City League

Semifinals

Westinghouse 45, Perry 6

District 10

McDowell 48, Butler 24

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Black Hills

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, noon

Friday’s summaries

Class 6A

Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25

Central Catholic 7 14 0 7 —28

Seneca Valley 7 6 6 6 —25

SV: Luke Lawson 24 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick)

CC: Peter Gonzalez 55 pass from Payton Wehner (kick)

SV: Lawson 47 pass from Hancox (Adams kick)

CC: Xavier Thomas 88 kickoff return (kick)

CC: Gonzalez 15 pass from Wehner (kick)

SV: Sean O’Shea 7 run (run failed)

CC: Amari Shields 10 run (kick)

SV: Lawson 23 pass from Hancox (Adams kick failed)

Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 17-29-309-2TD-0INT. SV, Graham Hancox 23-29-306-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: CC, Peter Gonzalez 7-130, 2 TDs. SV, Luke Lawson 9-175, 3 TDs.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9

Bethel Park 7 7 7 7 —28

South Fayette 6 3 0 0 —9

BP: Tanner Pfeuffer 1 run (Kaden Wetzel kick)

SF: Nate Deanes 63 run (kick failed)

SF: Tyler Nicholson 26 field goal

BP: Ryan Petras 6 run (Wetzel kick)

BP: Gavin Moul 2 run (Wetzel kick)

BP: Petras 16 run (Wetzel kick)

Rushing leaders: BP, Gavin Moul 23-138, TD; Ryan Petras 22-116, 2 TDs.

Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6

Upper St. Clair 20 9 7 7 —43

Moon 0 0 6 0 —6

USC: Jamaal Brown 20 run (Bennett Henderson kick)

USC: Cam Phillips blocked punt return (Henderson kick failed)

USC: Ivory Travers 30 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

USC: Ty Lagoni 12 pass from Ethan Hellmann (Henderson kick)

USC: safety

M: fumble recovery (Hayden Boland kick failed)

USC: Lagoni 47 punt return (Henderson kick)

USC: Mason Chambers 2 run (Henderson kick)

Passing leaders: USC, Ethan Hellmann 10-14-142-2TD-0INT.

Big East

Gateway 42, Norwin 10

Norwin 3 0 0 7 —10

Gateway 14 28 0 0 —42

G: Jaquon Reynolds 36 pass from Brad Birch (kick)

N: Joey Castle 39 field goal

G: Brooks 14 pass from Birch (kick)

G: Chris Livsey 59 punt return (kick)

G: Livsey 95 pass from Birch (kick)

G: Reynolds 1 run (kick)

G: Kenny Lewis 64 pass from Birch (kick)

N: Luke Denny 23 pass from Nicholas Urey (kick)

Passing leaders: N, Nicholas Urey 8-21-132-0TD-0INT. G, Brad Birch 8-11-294-0TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: G, Chris Livsey 4-152.

Plum 34, Hempfield 21

Hempfield 7 0 0 14 —21

Plum 7 0 13 14 —34

H: Eli Binakowsky 9 run (Joshua Reilly kick)

P: Eryck Moore 4 run (Angelo Baleno kick)

P: Moore 13 run (kick failed)

P: Sean Franzi 9 run (Baleno kick)

H: Binakowsky 1 run (Reilly kick)

P: Moore 88 kickoff return (Baleno kick)

P: Kaden Thomas 10 pass from Franzi (Baleno kick)

H: Anthony Vallano 4 pass from Kieran Lippmann (Reilly kick)

Northeast

Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7

Shaler 7 0 0 0 —7

Penn Hills 17 0 0 20 —37

PH: Raion Strader 15 pass from Julian Dugger (Owen Williams kick)

PH: Williams 29 field goal

PH: D’Andre Cochran 90 fumble recovery (Williams kick)

S: Luke Cignetti 33 run (Garret Grazier kick)

PH: Naytel Mitchell 7 run (Williams kick)

PH: Amir Key 1 run (Williams kick)

PH: Keith Pelmon 30 run (none)

Rushing leaders: S, Luke Cignetti 13-118, TD. PH, Amir Key 28-201, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Keegan Smetanka 11-22-118-0TD-0INT.

Class 4A

Big Seven

McKeesport 54, Latrobe 14

McKeesport 14 28 6 6 —54

Latrobe 0 0 7 7 —14

M: Bobbie Boyd 44 run (kick)

M: Jahmil Perryman 21 run (kick)

M: Bobbie Boyd 6 run (kick)

M: Larry Gibson 28 run (kick)

M: Perryman 1 run (kick)

M: DaMier Clark 29 pass from Perryman (kick)

L: Robert Fulton 2 run (kick)

M: Ben Eastman 40 run (kick failed)

L: Brady Prohovic 20 run (kick)

M: Anthony Boyd 10 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Bobbie Boyd 15-187, 2 TDs; Jahmil Perryman 8-102, 2 TDs.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0

Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Thomas Jefferson 14 30 7 7 —58

TJ: Aidan Whalen 1 run (kick)

TJ: Elias Lippincott 55 run (kick)

TJ: Jordan Mayer 10 pass from Brody Evans (kick)

TJ: Sean Sullivan 40 pass from Evans (kick)

TJ: Whalen 1 run (kick)

TJ: safety

TJ: John Janusek 14 run (kick)

TJ: Sullivan 97 kickoff return (kick)

TJ: Bryce Heller 32 run (kick)

Passing leaders: TJ, Brody Evans 8-8-174-2TD-0INT.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong 56, Highlands 35

Armstrong 14 14 14 14 —56

Highlands 0 14 14 7 —35

A: Isaiah Brown 18 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)

A: Brown 28 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

H: Rondeal Hewlett 19 pass from Chandler Thimons (Burton Babinsack kick)

A: Ian Olsen 78 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

A: Cadin Olsen 1 run (Reed kick)

H: Aaran Randolph 7 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

A: Brown 67 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

H: Hewlett 25 pass from Thimons (Burton Babinsack kick)

A: Ian Olsen 38 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)

H: Thimons 1 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

H: Randolph 19 run (Burton Babinsack kick)

A: Alex Patton 2 run (Reed kick)

A: Patton 38 run (Reed kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Aaran Randolph 14-130, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 17-21-431-5TD-0INT. H, Chandler Thimons 8-16-171-2TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: A, Isaiah Brown 6-157, 3 TDs; Ian Olsen 5-147, TD; Kyan Kline 5-127.

Hampton 49, Mars 42

Hampton 7 14 14 14 —49

Mars 14 7 7 14 —42

H: Benny Haselrig 36 pass from Joey Mayer (Luke Fiscus kick)

M: Garrett Heatherington 80 kickoff return (Mason Childress kick)

M: Eric Kasperowicz Jr. 14 run (Childress kick)

H: Brock Borgo 17 run (Fiscus kick)

H: Eric Weeks 59 pass from Mayer (Fiscus kick)

M: Evan Wright 4 run (Childress kick)

H: Borgo 63 (Fiscus kick)

M: Wright 21 run (Childress kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 36 pass from Mayer (Fiscus kick)

M: Rafael Bartley 39 interception return (Childress kick)

H: Benny Haselrig 73 pass from Mayer (Fiscus kick)

M: Kasperowicz Jr. 5 run (Childress kick)

H: Mayer 26 run (Fiscus kick)

Rushing leaders: H, Brock Borgo 31-208, 2 TDs. M, Evan Wright 24-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: H, Joey Mayer 13-24-354-4TD-3INT.

Receiving leaders: H, Benny Haselrig 7-225, 3 TDs.

North Catholic 41, Indiana 0

North Catholic 14 0 7 20 —41

Indiana 0 0 0 0 —0

NC: Danny Franco 25 interception return (Rylee Kumer kick)

NC: Jack Fennell 3 run (Kumer kick)

NC: Fennell 40 pass from Jason Siket (Kumer kick)

NC: Samir Ware 47 run (kick failed)

NC: Chase Arrington 25 run (Kumer kick)

NC: Julian King 25 fumble recovery (Kumer )

Passing leaders: NC, Jason Siket 10-13-190-1TD-0INT.

Parkway

Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7

West Allegheny 0 7 0 0 —7

Central Valley 28 14 7 6 —55

CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 17 run (Serafino DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 17 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jackson Tonya 28 interception return (DeSantis kick)

CV: Rylan Jeter 23 fumble recovery (DeSantis kick)

WA: Brock Cornell 1 run (Brayden Lambert kick)

CV: Jayvin Thompson 54 pass from Antwon Johnson (DeSantis kick)

CV: Fitzsimmons 4 run (DeSantis kick)

CV: Jeter 2 run (Ben Shurr kick)

CV: Steven Rutherford 31 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: CV, Bret Fitzsimmons 13-141, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: CV, Antwon Johnson 5-6-136-1TD-1INT.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Freeport 62, Valley 19

Freeport 13 21 14 14 —62

Valley 13 0 0 6 —19

V: Zayaan Ferron 39 pass from Lamontae Jones (kick failed)

F: Gavin Croney 28 pass from Ben Lane (Isaac Wetzel kick)

V: Dallas Price 56 run (Xavier Wilson kick)

F: Lane 36 run (kick failed)

F: Zach Clark 14 pass from Lane (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 4 run (Wetzel kick)

F: Brady Stivenson 56 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Parker Lucas 43 pass from Croney (Wetzel kick)

F: Lane 3 run (Wetzel kick)

V: Xavier Wilson 6 run (kick failed)

F: Cyp Selinger 27 interception return (Wetzel kick)

F: Dawson Gaillot 2 run (Wetzel kick)

Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0

Shady Side Academy 10 3 0 7 —20

Deer Lakes 0 0 0 0 —0

SSA: Harran Zureikat 27 field goal

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 5 run (Zureikat kick)

SSA: Zureikat 41 field goal

SSA: Joey Bellinotti 5 run (Zureikat kick)

Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 10-15-118-0TD-0INT.

Interstate

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0

Southmoreland 0 0 0 0 —0

Belle Vernon 21 14 13 0 —48

BV: Jake Gedekoh 22 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Quinton Martin 17 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Alonzo Wade 15 pass from Tanner Steeber (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Braden Laux 1 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Gedekoh 10 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

BV: Chase Ruokonen 58 pass from Laux (Willie Schwerha kick failed)

BV: Kole Doppelheuer 1 run (Willie Schwerha kick)

Rushing leaders: BV, Jake Gedekoh 8-111; Quinton Martin 8-100.

Passing leaders: BV, Braden Laux 6-11-124-0TD-0INT.

Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13

Elizabeth Forward 21 21 13 7 —62

Greensburg Salem 13 0 0 0 —13

EF: Zach Boyd 34 pass from Zion White (Logan Beedle kick)

GS: Christian Hostetler 19 pass from Cody Rubrecht (kick failed)

EF: Boyd 69 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Jordan Wilmore 6 run (Beedle kick)

GS: Rubrecht 33 run (Daishaun Alexander kick)

EF: Wilmore 33 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Boyd 46 pass from White (Beedle kick)

EF: Wilmore 3 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Charlie Nigut 59 run (kick failed)

EF: Diego Magwood 6 run (Beedle kick)

EF: Magwood 26 run (Beedle kick)

Rushing leaders: EF, Diego Magwood 16-138, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: EF, Zion White 9-11-255-3TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: EF, Zach Boyd 6-233, 3 TDs.

Mt. Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 0 0 0 0 —0

Mt. Pleasant 14 6 14 8 —42

M: Jackson Hutter 22 run (Robbie Labuda kick)

M: Tyler Reese 38 pass from Cole Chatfield (Labuda kick)

M: Labuda 6 run (run failed)

M: Labuda 12 run (Labuda kick)

M: Sean Cain 1 run (Labuda kick)

M: Lane Golkosky 25 pass from Chatfield (Ethan Eicher pass from Chatfield)

Rushing leaders: M, Jackson Hutter 6-136, TD.

Western Hills

Avonworth 48, Seton LaSalle 7

Seton LaSalle 7 0 0 0 —7

Avonworth 21 21 6 0 —48

A: Colin Crawford 26 pass from Austin Johncour (Mike Osekowski kick)

A: Nate Harper 6 run (Osekowski kick)

S-LS: Aric White 45 pass from Ray Miller (kick)

A: Johncour 21 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Andrew Kuban 42 punt return (Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Hilyard 20 run (Osekowski kick)

A: Kuban 24 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)

A: Luke Neely 9 pass from Carson Bellinger (Osekowski kick failed)

Passing leaders: S-LS, Ray Miller 13-31-180-0TD-0INT. A, Nate Harper 8-13-143-2TD-0INT.

Beaver 48, Quaker Valley 9

Beaver 21 27 0 0 —48

Quaker Valley 0 0 3 6 —9

B: Quay Cain 5 run (Evan Baker kick)

B: Gerrell Leeper 11 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

B: Jack Kohrmann 8 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

B: Frankie Chirico 54 run (kick failed)

B: Brady Mayo 50 interception return (Baker kick)

B: Liam Gibson 4 run (Baker kick)

B: Dylan Porto 15 pass from Isaac Pupi (Baker kick)

QV: Isaac Waller 40 field goal

QV: Gavin Eshenbaugh 66 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: QV, Gavin Eshenbaugh 10-100.

West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15

West Mifflin 21 15 7 7 —50

Hopewell 7 0 0 8 —15

WM: Tayshawn McMillan 54 pass from Shai Newby (Nick Kosuda kick)

H: Cam Fedorka 38 pass from Thomas Pipkins III (kick)

WM: Newby 1 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: Newby 61 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: Newby 22 run (kick failed)

WM: Rich Fix 16 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: DelRon White 39 run (Kosuda kick)

WM: DelRon White 1 run (Kosuda kick)

H: Dayveon Jackson 19 run (Make Gilliam run)

Rushing leaders: WM, DelRon White 17-170, 2 TDs; Shai Newby 8-135, 3 TDs; Rich Fix 16-126, TD.

Passing leaders: WM, Shai Newby 5-8-109-1TD-0INT.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36 (OT)

Serra Catholic 7 7 8 14 0 — 36

Apollo-Ridge 7 7 8 14 7 — 43

A-R: Dominick Curci 2 run (Jake Mull kick)

SC: Elijah Ward 17 run (Caden Bauer kick)

A-R: Curci 14 run (Mull kick)

SC: Michael Schanck 1 run (Caden Bauer kick)

A-R: Curci 31 run (Curci run)

SC: Amire Spencer 49 pass from Elijah Ward (Spencer pass from Elijah Ward)

A-R: Curci 2 run (Mull kick)

SC: Jaden Banks 23 pass from Elijah Ward (Caden Bauer kick)

A-R: Mull 49 pass from Gage Johnston (Mull kick)

SC: Jesere Young 65 pass from Elijah Ward (Caden Bauer kick)

A-R: Curci 2 run (Mull kick)

Rushing leaders: A-R, Dominick Curci 51-338, 5 TDs.

Passing leaders: SC, Elijah Ward 5-8-174-0TD-1INT.

Burrell 30, Derry 8

Burrell 0 13 3 14 —30

Derry 0 0 0 8 —8

B: Chase Fenner 7 run (Ryan Croushore kick)

B: Devin Beattie 3 run (kick failed)

B: Croushore 26 field goal

B: Mason Jones 1 run (Croushore kick)

D: Damari Robinson 7 pass from Blake Revoir (Mason Beeman pass from Revoir)

B: Beattie 10 run (Croushore kick)

Rushing leaders: B, Devin Beattie 31-164, 2 TDs.

Steel Valley 56, Yough 7

Yough 0 0 0 7 —7

Steel Valley 35 7 8 6 —56

SV: Cruce Brookins 35 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Brookins 6 run (Jesean Wright run)

SV: Quaron Pierce 15 run (pass failed)

SV: Makhal Valentine 48 pass from Brookins (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Wright 40 pass from Brookins (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Donald Barksdale 7 run (AJ Karstetter kick)

SV: Da’Ron Barksdale 34 run (Dominic Brown run)

Y: Gavin Roebuck fumble recovery (Aidan Werner kick)

SV: Lamar Fuller 1 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SV, Da’Ron Barksdale 6-106, TD.

Passing leaders: SV, Cruce Brookins 4-7-164-2TD-0INT.

Century

Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14

Brentwood 13 14 0 7 —34

Charleroi 0 7 0 7 —14

B: Daelinn Drew 2 run (Stephen Htoo kick)

B: Tavian Miller 38 pass from Cedric Davis (Htoo run failed)

C: Gianni Pellegrini 17 run (Taylor Ramsdell kick)

B: Drew 3 run (Htoo kick failed)

B: C. J. Fox interception return (Drew run)

B: Fox 3 run (Htoo kick)

C: Cole Marucci 4 pass from Jackson Keranko (Ben Shields kick)

Rushing leaders: B, C. J. Fox 5-104, TD.

Passing leaders: B, Cedric Davis 9-14-109-1TD-0INT. C, Jackson Keranko 11-23-133-1TD-0INT.

Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21

Washington 0 14 7 0 —21

Keystone Oaks 14 7 7 7 —35

KO: Shawn Reick 26 run (Drew Palmer kick)

KO: Reick 4 run (Palmer kick)

W: Logan Carlisle 4 run (Nick Blanchette kick)

KO: Reick 15 pass from Nick Buckley (Palmer kick)

W: Zach Welsh 24 run (Blanchette kick)

KO: Reick 4 run (Palmer kick)

W: Zxavian Willis 55 pass from Carlisle (Blanchette kick)

KO: Buckley 1 run (Palmer kick)

Rushing leaders: KO, Shawn Reick 26-194, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: W, Logan Carlisle 12-19-192-1TD-0INT.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls 28, Freedom 8

Beaver Falls 16 0 6 6 —28

Freedom 0 8 0 0 —8

BF: Michael Blackshear 0 fumble recovery (Jaren Brickner run)

BF: Trey Singleton 61 pass from Brickner (Brixx Rawl run)

F: Damian Grunnagle 2 run (Cody Patterson run)

BF: Isaiah Aeschbacher 28 interception return (pass failed)

BF: Rawl 18 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: BF, Brixx Rawl 15-134, TD.

Passing leaders: BF, Jaren Brickner 7-17-136-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: BF, Trey Singleton 5-108, TD.

Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21

Ellwood City 0 7 7 7 —21

Neshannock 7 6 13 14 —40

N: Jonny Huff 7 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

EC: Aaron Hobel 27 pass from Chris Smiley (Caitlin Kreitzer kick)

N: Braden Huff 10 pass from Jonny Huff (kick failed)

N: Luciano DeLillo 18 pass from Jonny Huff (DeVivo kick)

EC: Elijah Palmer-McCaine 15 run (Kreitzer kick)

N: Jonny Huff 30 run (kick failed)

N: Jonny Huff 16 run (kick failed)

EC: Palmer-McCaine 8 run (Kreitzer kick)

N: Matthew Ioanilli 33 run (Braden Huff run)

Rushing leaders: EC, Elijah Palmer-McCaine 31-216, 2 TDs. N, Jonny Huff 15-152, 3 TDs; Matthew Ioanilli 18-135, TD.

Passing leaders: EC, Chris Smiley 10-16-108-1TD-1INT. N, Jonny Huff 7-11-105-2TD-0INT.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester 51, Northgate 6

Rochester 30 15 6 0 —51

Northgate 0 6 0 0 —6

R: Jerome Mullins 35 run (run failed)

R: Antonio Laure 5 run (Mullins run)

R: Mullins 23 run (Jayden Norman run)

R: Mullins 7 run (Jayden Norman run)

R: Laure 23 run (Jayden Norman pass from Mullins)

N: Austin Mitchell 22 run (run failed)

R: Dom Guido 5 run (Wyatt Antitomas kick)

R: Guido 5 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: R, Antonio Laure 16-141, 2 TDs.

South Side 35, Union 8

Union 0 0 0 8 —8

South Side 0 28 0 7 —35

SSB: Ryan Navarra 1 run (Matja Pavlovich kick)

SSB: Parker Statler 25 pass from Brody Almashy (kick failed)

SSB: Almashy 13 run (Almashy run)

SSB: Navarra 1 run (Pavlovich kick)

U: Mike Gunn 52 pass from Braylon Thomas (Mark Stanley run)

SSB: Almashy 6 run (Pavlovich kick)

Black Hills

Burgettstown 45, Avella 14

Burgettstown 17 14 14 0 —45

Avella 0 6 0 8 —14

B: Zack Schrockman 10 run (Pedro Guimaraes kick)

B: Guimaraes field goal

B: Caleb Russell 5 run (Guimaraes kick)

B: Brodie Kuzior 3 run (Guimaraes kick)

A: Isaiah Bradick 9 pass from Cole Jaworowski (kick failed)

B: Kuzior 11 run (Guimaraes kick)

B: Ryan Murray 20 run (Guimaraes kick)

B: Kuzior 15 pass from Sondre Lunde (Guimaraes kick)

A: Broden Hamm 10 pass from Cole Jaworowski (run)

Cornell 52, Chartiers-Houston 7

Chartiers-Houston 0 7 0 0 —7

Cornell 13 27 0 12 —52

C: Raequan Troutman 47 run (CJ Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 1 run (kick failed)

C: Troutman 22 run (Jackson kick)

C-H: Jessie Orbin 24 run (Anthony Romano kick)

C: Khylil Johnson 65 kickoff return (Jackson kick)

C: Drevon Newton 40 pass from E.J. Dawson (Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 60 run (Jackson kick)

C: Troutman 10 pass from Dawson (kick failed)

C: Santana Lee 15 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: C, Raequan Troutman 12-164, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: C, E.J. Dawson 8-15-113-2TD-0INT.

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14

Carlynton 0 6 8 0 —14

Fort Cherry 21 21 0 0 —42

FC: Ethan Faletto 57 run (Nick Massey kick)

FC: Shane Cornali 49 pass from Matt Sieg (Massey kick)

FC: Nathan Heirendt 5 run (Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 48 run (Massey kick)

C: Jaydin McKnight 30 pass (kick failed)

FC: Braydon Cook 35 pass from Sieg (Massey kick)

FC: Sieg 7 run (Massey kick)

C: McKnight 1 run (run)

Rushing leaders: FC, Ethan Faletto 9-104, TD; Nathan Heirendt 12-102, TD.

Passing leaders: FC, Matt Sieg 4-12-127-2TD-0INT.

Eastern

Jeannette 35, Springdale 7

Springdale 0 0 0 7 —7

Jeannette 7 21 0 7 —35

J: Noah Sanders 2 run (Mitchell Steele kick)

J: Payton Molter 12 run (Steele kick)

J: Payton Molter 12 run (Steele kick)

J: Andrew Ross 31 pass from Payton Molter (Steele kick)

J: Sanders 13 run (Steele kick)

S: Garrett Myers 2 pass from Chase Weirauch (Noah Skaugen kick)

Passing leaders: S, Chase Weirauch 7-13-104-1TD-0INT.

Tri-County South

California 43, Beth-Center 14

California 7 16 14 6 —43

Beth-Center 8 6 0 0 —14

C: Zachary Geletei 17 run (Elijah Keene kick)

B-C: Jonah Sussan 3 run (Ethan Varesko run)

C: Geletei 3 run (Jake Layhue run)

B-C: Tyler Debnar 12 run (run failed)

C: Aidan Lowden 36 pass (Addison Panepinto run)

C: Geletei 15 run (Elijah Keene kick)

C: Jake Layhue 1 run (Elijah Keene kick)

C: Panepinto 4 run (kick failed)

Carmichaels 48, Bentworth 14

Carmichaels 12 22 0 14 —48

Bentworth 7 7 0 0 —14

C: Tyler Richmond 20 pass from Alec Anderson (kick failed)

B: Christopher Harper 23 pass from Vitali Daniels (Anthony Puckey kick)

C: Richmond 9 run (pass failed)

C: Richmond 30 pass from Anderson (Ambrose Adamson run)

B: Benjamin Hays 80 kickoff return (Puckey kick)

C: Richmond 65 pass from Anderson (pass failed)

C: Brandon Yekel 24 pass from Anderson (Richmond run)

C: Peyton Schooley 7 run (Anderson run)

C: Schooley 36 run (kick failed)

Passing leaders: C, Alec Anderson 16-23-356-4TD-0INT. B, Vitali Daniels 10-19-123-1TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: C, Tyler Richmond 7-278, 3 TDs.

Mapletown 26, Monessen 18

Monessen 6 6 0 6 —18

Mapletown 8 6 6 6 —26

M: Tyvaughn Kershaw 3 run (kick failed)

M: Landon Stevenson 10 run (Landon Stevenson run)

M: Brody Evans 61 pass from Landon Stevenson (kick failed)

M: Daevon Burke 3 run (run failed)

M: Landon Stevenson 2 run (kick failed)

M: Brock Evans 4 run (pass failed)

M: Daniel Dozier 2 run (pass failed)

Rushing leaders: M, Tyvaughn Kershaw 23-242, TD. M, Landon Stevenson 27-176, 2 TDs.

West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22

West Greene 0 14 7 11 —32

Jefferson-Morgan 0 6 8 8 —22

J-M: Collin Bisceglia 53 pass from Cole Jones (kick failed)

WG: Colin Brady 9 run (Kevin Thompson kick)

WG: Johnny Lampe 1 run (Thompson kick)

J-M: Bisceglia 7 run (Jones pass from Houston Guseman)

WG: Brady 41 run (Thompson kick)

J-M: Ewing Jamison 27 pass from Jones (Johnny Gilbert run)

WG: Brady 59 run (Lampe run)

WG: Thompson 22 field goal

Rushing leaders: WG, Colin Brady 20-194, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: J-M, Cole Jones 6-20-174-2TD-3INT.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7

Peters Township 0 0 7 0 —7

Canon-McMillan 0 6 0 20 —26

C-M: Ben Urso 11 pass from Mike Evans (Austyn Winkleblech kick failed)

PT: Carter Shanafelt 5 pass from Chris Cibrone (Joe Bedillion kick)

C-M: Kaeden Singleton 10 pass from Urso (Urso pass from Logan Logsdon)

C-M: Winkleblech 12 pass from Urso (Winkleblech kick failed)

C-M: Winkleblech 90 interception return (none)

Rushing leaders: C-M, Jake Kasper 22-188.

Passing leaders: PT, Chris Cibrone 14-15-106-1TD-0INT. C-M, Mike Evans 8-15-105-1TD-0INT.

Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14

Franklin Regional 0 14 7 13 —34

North Hills 0 0 14 0 —14

FR: Roman Sarnic 1 run (Joseph Bayne kick)

FR: Ayden Hudock 40 pass from Sarnic (Bayne kick)

NH: Cooper Thompson 7 pass from John Green (Damon McKail kick)

FR: Sarnic 5 run (Bayne kick)

NH: Thompson 83 kickoff return (McKail kick)

FR: Kyle Dupill 13 run (Bayne kick)

FR: Sarnic 44 run (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: FR, Roman Sarnic 22-184, 3 TDs.

Passing leaders: FR, Roman Sarnic 6-10-112-1TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: FR, Ayden Hudock 5-107, TD.

Kiski Area 50, Fox Chapel 13

Fox Chapel 6 7 0 0 —13

Kiski Area 14 14 22 0 —50

KA: Connor Flemm 4 run (Flemm kick)

FC: Tyrese Samuels 74 pass from Ben DeMotte (kick failed)

KA: Flemm 1 run (Flemm kick)

KA: Dom Dininno 30 pass from Carson Heinle (Flemm kick)

KA: Dininno 26 pass from Heinle (Flemm kick)

FC: Christian Gaston 0 fumble recovery (Harlan Sheehan kick)

KA: Dininno 28 pass from Heinle (Flemm kick)

KA: Dininno 65 interception return (Heinle run)

KA: Dininno 34 pass from Heinle (Maxine Crosby kick)

Passing leaders: FC, Ben DeMotte 8-26-207-1TD-4INT. KA, Carson Heinle 19-23-219-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: KA, Dom Dininno 12-176, 4 TDs.

Leechburg 42, Shenango 35

Shenango 14 7 0 14 —35

Leechburg 0 21 14 7 —42

S: Hunter Lively 1 run (Andrew Johnston kick)

S: Sam Patton 4 run (Johnston kick)

L: Logan Kline 6 pass from Jayden Floyd (Ryan Shaw kick)

S: CJ Miller 68 pass from Patton (Johnston kick)

L: Tyler Foley 52 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

L: Foley 51 pass from Braylan Lovelace (Shaw kick)

L: Lovelace 28 run (Shaw kick)

L: Foley 35 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

S: Lively 17 run (Johnston kick)

L: Lovelace 35 pass from Floyd (Shaw kick)

S: Lively 3 run (Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Hunter Lively 26-125, 3 TDs; Sam Patton 19-102, TD.

Passing leaders: S, Sam Patton 12-17-286-1TD-1INT. L, Jayden Floyd 14-18-291-4TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: S, CJ Miller 4-159, TD. L, Tyler Foley 6-179, 3 TDs; Logan Kline 7-116, TD.

McGuffey 28, South Park 6

South Park 6 0 0 0 —6

McGuffey 14 7 7 0 —28

M: Ethan Dietrich 14 pass from Philip McCuen (Dylan Stewart kick)

M: Eric Donnelly 1 run (Stewart kick)

SP: A.J. D’Agostino 78 kickoff return (kick failed)

M: Tristan McAdoo 35 pass from McCuen (Stewart kick)

M: McCuen 79 run (Stewart kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 14-135, TD.

Passing leaders: M, Philip McCuen 5-8-138-2TD-0INT.

Mt. Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0

Baldwin 0 0 0 0 —0

Mt. Lebanon 7 13 14 7 —41

M: David Shields 1 run (Ben McAuley kick)

M: Shields 2 run (McAuley kick failed)

M: Michael Beiersdorf 7 pass from Shields (McAuley kick)

M: Nate Sala 39 run (McAuley kick)

M: Garrett Pavlick 21 pass from Alex Gevauden (McAuley kick)

M: Matthew Nguyen 41 pass from Alex Gevauden (McAuley kick)

North Allegheny 20, Penn-Trafford 3

Penn-Trafford 3 0 0 0 —3

North Allegheny 0 6 14 0 —20

P-T: Logan Swartz 24 field goal

NA: Nick Van Winkle 41 field goal

NA: Van Winkle 36 field goal

NA: Khiryn Boyd 99 kickoff return (Van Winkle kick)

NA: Brayden Kushner 15 pass from Boyd (Van Winkle kick)

District 10

Erie McDowell 48, Butler 24

Erie McDowell 7 14 21 6 —48

Butler 0 0 18 6 —24

EM: Artis Simmons 5 run (Alex Sontheimer kick)

EM: Trey Goodwine 53 pass from Ben Moore (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Simmons 8 run (Sontheimer kick)

B: Declan Dobson 43 pass from Mac Schnur (kick failed)

EM: Simmons 19 run (Sontheimer kick)

B: Braylon Littlejohn 23 pass from Schnur (run failed)

EM: Goodwine 30 pass from Moore (Sontheimer kick)

B: Littlejohn 85 pass from Schnur (run failed)

EM: Simmons 12 run (Sontheimer kick)

EM: Simmons 13 pass from Moore (kick failed)

B: Littlejohn 50 pass from Schnur (run)

Rushing leaders: EM, Artis Simmons 12-119, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: EM, Ben Moore 10-20-168-3TD-2INT. B, Mac Schnur 27-41-431-4TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Braylon Littlejohn 12-280, 3 TDs.

Independent

Albert Gallatin 53, Brownsville 0

Brownsville 0 0 0 0 —0

Albert Gallatin 16 24 7 6 —53

AG: Adam Pegg fumble recovery (Jace Bowers run)

AG: Quentin Larkin 4 run (Cyrus Potkul run)

AG: Bowers 19 run (Caleb DeHaven run)

AG: Makel Darnell 20 run (Potkul run)

AG: Darnell 31 run (Bowers run)

AG: T. Guseman 81 run (Bowers kick)

AG: Darnell 14 run (kick failed)

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 29 schedule

Upper St. Clair (9-6-2) at Seneca Valley (16-0-1), 3 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-5) at Fox Chapel (12-3-2), noon; Butler (12-4-2) at Peters Township (13-2), 2 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-1) at Norwin (11-6), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Ringgold (9-10) at Moon (16-0-1), 2 p.m.; Mars (10-6) at Bethel Park (13-5), 2 p.m.; Montour (10-4-4) at Franklin Regional (14-4), 2 p.m.; Gateway (10-7-1) at Kiski Area (15-3), 2 p.m.; North Catholic (7-6-3) at Plum (16-1-1), 2 p.m.; Trinity (12-5) at South Fayette (10-4-3), 2 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-8-1) at Thomas Jefferson (16-2), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (11-6-1) at Hampton (12-6), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant (9-8-2) at South Park (17-0), 6:30 p.m.; Knoch (10-8) at McGuffey (12-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (8-7) at Deer Lakes (16-2), 6:30 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-6-1) at Belle Vernon (13-4), 6:30 p.m.; Freeport (7-9) at Quaker Valley (15-3), 6:30 p.m.; Avonworth (10-5-1) at East Allegheny (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (7-8-1) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 6:30 p.m.; Brownsville (11-7) at Beaver (11-6), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (2-12-1) vs. Greensburg C.C. (14-2) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.; Freedom (12-4) at Charleroi (14-2), 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (9-5-1) vs. Eden Christian (13-2-1) at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (12-5) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-3-1) at South Park, 6 p.m.; California (5-11) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-2-1) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6) at Burrell (14-3), 8 p.m.; OLSH (8-7) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-2) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (10-4-2) vs. Springdale (12-4) at Burrell, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27 schedule

Bethel Park (10-4-2) at North Allegheny (17-1), 6:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (10-6) at Seneca Valley (12-1-2), 6:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Butler (10-6-1) at Peters Township (12-1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-9) at Penn-Trafford (7-6-4), 2 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Connellsville/Penn-Trafford winner at Mars (14-0), 6:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (10-5-2) at South Fayette (11-5-1), 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny (11-7) at Thomas Jefferson (15-2), 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold (11-6-1) at Latrobe (10-2-2), 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (6-9-1) at Moon (16-0), 6:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (8-6-1) at Elizabeth Forward (15-2-1), 6:30 p.m.; Kiski Area (7-10-1) at Plum (14-1), 6:30 p.m.; Montour (9-5-2) at Hampton (14-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Valley (7-9) vs. North Catholic (13-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Burrell (11-3-3-) at Beaver (7-5-3), 8 p.m.; Hopewell (6-9-1) vs. Knoch (14-3-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (8-8-1) at Avonworth (15-3), 8 p.m.; West Mifflin (8-6-1) at Mt. Pleasant (16-1), 6:30 p.m.; Southmoreland (11-3-1) at Freeport (13-2), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (8-6) at South Park (12-4), 8 p.m.; Yough (10-6-1) at Shady Side Academy (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (8-9) at Freedom (13-4), noon; Seton LaSalle (11-4) vs. OLSH (10-5-1) at Peters Township, noon; Riverview (8-7) at Chartiers-Houston (14-2), 2 p.m.; Riverside (5-9 vs. Greensburg C.C. (10-3) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7) vs. Springdale (13-3) at Kiski Area, noon; Charleroi (10-7) vs. Mohawk (9-6) at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Serra Catholic (8-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (9-0-1) at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (11-4) at Waynesburg (14-3), 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Norwin (5-10) at Bethel Park (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Butler (7-9) at Penn-Trafford (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (6-12) at Canon-McMillan (11-5), 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (5-8) at Shaler (8-6), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (4-9) at Seneca Valley (9-5), 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield (6-10) at Peters Township (12-4), 7:30 p.m.

Bye: North Allegheny (16-0), Pine-Richland (13-2)

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (6-7) at Indiana (9-5), 7 p.m.; Ringgold (11-8) at Trinity (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-8) vs. Blackhawk (9-5) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Plum (12-3) vs. Uniontown (8-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch (9-8) at Penn Hills (9-10), 7:30 p.m.; Gateway (8-6) vs. Laurel Highlands (7-8) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBD

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Gateway/Laurel Highlands winner; Moon (9-5) vs. Albert Gallatin (13-3); Thomas Jefferson (15-1) vs. Indiana/Woodland Hills winner; Montour (11-4) vs. Plum/Uniontown winner; Hampton (18-0) vs. Knoch/Penn Hills winner; Armstrong (10-4) vs. South Fayette (10-5); Latrobe (16-0) vs. Blackhawk/Franklin Regional winner; Mars (11-5) vs. Trinity/Ringgold winner

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Derry (10-6) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Burrell (12-4) vs. Fort Cherry (12-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (13-6) vs. Hopewell (8-8) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (11-6) vs. Bentworth (13-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg Central (11-8) vs. OLSH (8-8) at Trinity, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Times, locations TBD

Freeport (17-2) vs. Waynesburg Central/OLSH winner; Brownsville (17-1) vs. Neshannock (11-4); Central Valley (14-3) vs. Deer Lakes/Bentworth winner; Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burrell/Fort Cherry winner; Shenango (13-1) vs. Southmoreland/Hopewell winner; South Park (13-3) vs. Laurel (13-5); Avonworth (13-3) vs. Derry/Seton LaSalle winner; Beaver (11-5) vs. Brentwood (11-5)

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (15-1) vs. Burgettstown (9-8) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (15-3) vs. Carmichaels (9-5) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Union (16-0) vs. Chartiers-Houston (8-9) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (9-4) at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian (8-8) at Frazier (18-0), 7 p.m.; Leechburg (11-4) vs. Western Beaver (15-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (11-3) vs. West Greene (7-6) at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (16-2) vs. Eden Christian (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

