High school sports schedules for April 10, 2023

By:

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 8:21 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

New Castle at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Charleroi at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Bentworth, 4 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Laurel, 5 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.