High school sports schedules for April 10, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 8:21 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
New Castle at Shaler, 4 p.m.
Softball
Monday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Charleroi at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Mohawk at Laurel, 5 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Ellis School, 3:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
