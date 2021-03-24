Highlands softball hopes leadership, versatility are paths to WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 | 6:35 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Jaycee Haidze (left) and Abbie Deiseroth field a fly ball during a practice Wednesday. March 24, 2021, at Highlands High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Joie Beacom (left) and Kylie Zourelias go after a ground ball during a practice Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Highlands High School.

The Highlands softball team went into the 2020 season with high expectations, only to have those expectations dashed by the season’s cancellation.

But the hopes of returning to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2018 haven’t dimmed.

Coach Jen Koprivnikar feels the aspects of leadership and versatility is a pathway to the postseason.

“We have a lot of leadership from our seniors and juniors,” she said. “We elected our three seniors and one of our junior pitchers as captains.”

That pitcher — Jaycee Haidze — was a freshman sensation two years ago only to lose last season. Now, she is ready to pick up where she left off at the end of ninth grade.

“She’s very versatile and plays practically any position,” Koprivnikar said. “When she’s not pitching, she’ll be at shortstop for us. When she is pitching, another junior, Jess Cekada, will be at short.”

Haidze won’t be counted on to pitch every inning for the Golden Rams.

Koprivnikar believes sophomore Abbie Deiseroth will be a top-notch pitcher, along with senior Joie Beacom. As many as five girls could be in the pitcher’s circle this season.

Senior Kylie Zourelias and sophomore Kassidy Cambal will see action behind the plate and at third base. Beacom will be at second when she’s not pitching, and Deiseroth will be at first.

“I did some travel ball last summer,” Zourelias said. “It’s too bad I lost my junior year, but I’m happy to be back. We would have had a good season last year.”

Zourelis got a taste of playoff play in 2018.

Many of the players are being taught two or more positions. A number of high school teams in this era lack depth and have small numbers. Such is not the case at Highlands with 23 players out for the team.

“I feel like we can get farther than we have before,” Beacom said. “We can’t do anything about last year.”

On many days, Highlands will play a varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by a junior varsity contest.

Said Koprivnikar: “We like to schedule those games after the varsity games so we’re all going together as a team and they all can support each other. A lot of times, you see the varsity go home when the JV plays, but we’re not like that. We are one big team.”

Koprivnikar also is happy with how the younger players are knowledgeable in aspects such as baserunning and general instincts.

Highlands has a more localized section this season with Freeport, Knoch and Burrell, to go along with Greensburg Salem and McKeesport. Gone are lengthy roads trips to places such as Mt. Pleasant, Yough and Uniontown.

“The rivalries we hadn’t had in the past are here now,” Koprivnikar said. “Gone are the hour and hour-and-a-half bus rides. We’d pull in at 9:30 or 10:00 after the JV games, so the rivalries are a plus for us. It’s nice to be local.”

“I’m super excited,” Haidze said about the new section. “We can all come together, and I hope we can go far this year.”

Beacom also is looking forward to playing Burrell, a perennial WPIAL playoff contender.

Koprivnikar’s twin sister, Jan Blackburn, again will be an assistant coach along with newcomer and former Golden Rams player Bailey Beacom.

