In middle of breakthrough season, Burrell boys get ready for key section showdown

Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 7:10 PM

Burrell's Macky Bennis drives past Plum's Nathaniel Yohman on Dec. 28, 2022 at North Allegheny. Shady Side Academy's Mac Mohn (right) fouls Burrell's Tucker Bitar in December. Bitar, a sophomore, averages 16 points this season.

At the halfway point of the season, Burrell boys basketball finds itself in a first-place tie in Section 3-3A with Deer Lakes and Shady Side Academy.

Considering the Bucs only had one returning starter, it’s a pretty good spot to be in, and now they are looking to make good on their work.

That starts with a huge clash Friday when they host Shady Side Academy.

“We’re excited for the opportunity and to be in this position at this point of the season,” Bucs coach Mike Fantuzzo said. “It’s been a while since Burrell basketball has been in first place in a section, so it’s exciting for these kids.”

Shady Side took the first meeting 59-50 on Dec. 16, so the Bucs will be looking to even things up Friday.

The one returning starter is junior Macky Bennis, and he has played a major role in the Bucs’ 5-1 mark in section play.

Bennis was primarily a sharpshooter from beyond the arc last year, complementing the driving ability of the now-graduated Brandon Coury.

In the offseason, Bennis added some tools to his game and has displayed a rounded game, averaging 21.5 points.

“He shot a lot of (3-pointers) last year because we had guys that could penetrate and then kick to him,” Fantuzzo said. “It made sense because he was so good at shooting 3s. Now he’s really picked up his game being able to penetrate and has a nice jumper from inside the arc. He’s become more than a 3-point shooter. He can get to the hoop. Teams can’t glue to him or just play off him either.”

Bennis has been complemented in the backcourt by sophomore Tucker Bitar, who averages 16 points. Esau King-Buchak and Ryan Croushore have brought size to the lineup. It’s given Burrell a different dynamic with two forwards, opposed to last season’s primarily five-guard lineup.

In the rematch with Shady Side, Fantuzzo stressed the Bucs will need to get off to a faster start and keep tabs on Bulldogs standout guard Eli Teslovich.

“We were down 17-4 in the first quarter and then we fought back,” Fantuzzo said. “We got within four points in the fourth quarter and missed a couple opportunities to get closer. We did a pretty good job in the first half on Eli, but we lost him a couple times in the second half and he hurt us. We have to know where he is at all times.”

On Jan. 6, the Bucs scored a 48-47 victory over Deer Lakes, a team that beat defending Class 2A champ Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ending the longest winning streak in PIAA history at 74.

It’s a moment the Bucs can point to for belief as they try to take down the defending Class 3A champion Bulldogs on Friday.

“They proved that they can play to that level for 32 minutes and shut good teams down defensively,” Fantuzzo said. “We stressed that it should give them confidence that they can play with anyone in the section and really anyone in Class 3A. It seems wide open with top teams losing to others. We’re hopeful that we keep gaining more confidence as the weeks go on. Friday would be a big win and a big confidence booster.”

