Knoch determined to get back to winning ways

By:

Friday, August 20, 2021 | 6:01 AM

There is optimism in Saxonburg.

Knoch football coach Brandon Mowry said his players — including nine starters back on both offensive and defense — carry the experiences of a challenging 2020 season with them and are using it to propel themselves this fall.

“We played a lot of underclassmen last year, and the experience should really help us,” Mowry said.

The Knights were limited to only Greater Allegheny Conference games last year in a truncated season after a shortened spring and summer of preparation affected by the covid pandemic. They finished 0-7 and were outscored by an average of 28 points.

“It was tough not knowing what was going to happen from week to week as we dealt with what everyone else was dealing with,” Mowry said. “The kids kind of had to learn how to roll with the punches and expect the unexpected. They did the best they could in that regard, and we were proud of them for that.”

Knoch will return to the run-heavy Wing-T from the triple-option used the past couple of seasons.

“We’re changing up things scheme-wise to fit the kids better and get the ball to a number of different guys who can make things happen for us,” Mowry said. “We’ve been going through that teaching progression and trying to get everyone on the same page. It will be interesting to see how things shake out.

“We started doing things in March and getting outside and getting a lot of work in all the way through July. It’s nice to have had a full offseason, and that created a lot of excitement for what this group can do.”

Returning as starters are seniors Luke Goodlin (RB/DL), Keagan Fraser (RB/FS), JJ Szebalskie (QB/CB), senior Gavin McGowan (RB/LB), Logan Klemm (OL/DE), Alex Cotton (OL/DL), Nevin Peart (OL/LB), junior Jake Murphy (TE/LB) and sophomore Exzavier Johnson (RB/LB).

Szebalskie is in his second year as the starter at quarterback.

“We were definitely ready to go, all the way back in the winter and spring,” Goodlin said. “Everyone is ready for the season, especially us seniors. This is our last go-around. I truly feel we can turn things around. We want to get to the playoffs.”

Mowry said junior Carson Koseki, who is back at Knoch after two years at North Catholic, should be a key presence on both sides of the ball at running back and cornerback.

“Carson will be a nice addition on both sides of the ball for us,” Mowry said.

“He jumped right back in with guys he is really familiar with from playing here before.”

Also hoping to take steps forward on both sides of the ball are junior offensive and defensive lineman Nick Davis and junior offensive lineman and linebacker Matt Carny.

“Those guys really worked hard in the offseason, and they will get their chance to make a difference,” Mowry said. “Seeing what they can do is always exciting.”

Mowry likes his team’s chances to secure one of the conference’s five playoff spots. A total of 13 teams qualify in Class 4A from the three conferences. The Greater Allegheny Conference has the extra qualifier based on having the most teams — eight — of the three conferences.

“The conference definitely is one of the toughest and most balanced around,” Mowry said. “Plum was a senior-driven team last year and had an amazing season, and they have some guys back. Mars is always tough, and they have what it takes to challenge for the conference title. Armstrong has Caden Olsen at quarterback, and he’s a difference maker. We know (Highlands) coach Dom (Girardi) really well, and he always puts together a team that can give you a lot of problems.

“Each team in the conference brings unique qualities to the table, and there will be no easy games. Each week is going to be a battle.”

Knoch

Coach: Brandon Mowry

2020 record: 0-7, 0-7 in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 303-309-13

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Central Valley, 7

9.3 Freeport, 7

9.10 at Deer Lakes, 7

9.17 Greensburg Salem*, 7

9.24 at Armstrong*, 7

10.1 Indiana*, 7

10.8 at Mars*, 7

10.15 at Plum*, 7

10.22 Hampton*, 7

10.29 at Highlands*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: JJ Szebalskie

31-57, 407 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Tyler Buterbaugh*

18-203, 2 TDs

Rushing: Gavin McGowan

58-277, 1 TD

FAST FACTS

• The Knights were one of 13 teams in the WPIAL to go winless in 2020.

• Gavin McGowan and Keegan Fraser combined for 108 carries last season for 480 yards. Each scored a rushing touchdown.

• Knoch is in pursuit of its first trip to the WPIAL playoffs since 2014.

• The Knights offense struggled to score points last year, averaging 7.4 per game, the lowest in Class 4A.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

2, Carson Kosecki, QB/RB/CB, 5-10/175, Jr.

3, Luke Goodlin, RB/NG, 5-10/180, Sr.

4, Deven Whitacre, WR/CB, 6-1/155, Sr.

5, Keagan Fraser, RB/FS, 6-2/195, Sr.

7, Keaton Oprosky, QB/FS, 5-10/155, Fr.

8, Jack Seibel, WR/CB, 5-10/145, So.

9. Wyatt Fraser, WR/FS, 5-8/145, Fr.

11, Nathan Hollenbaugh, WR/TE/OLB, 6-2/185, Sr.

12, JJ Szebalskie, QB/CB, 5-10/160, Sr.

13, Jacob Danner, WR/CB, 5-4/110, So.

14, Codi Mullen, QB/CB, 5-8/145, Fr.

15, Dalton Schrecengost, WR/CB, 6-0/155, So.

16, Aidan Jones, QB/FS, 5-11/155, So.

17, Logan Yesconis, WR/CB, 5-10/155, So.

19, Bennett Shaw, RB/LB, 5-7/160, So.

20, Sean White, WR/CB, 5-10/145, So.

21, Riley Charles, WR/CB, 5-8/140, So.

22, Dylan Pinkerton, RB/LB, 5-10/155, Fr.

23, Exzavier Johnson, RB/OLB, 6-1/165, So.

29, Dillon Davis, WR/LB, 5-8/155, Fr.

30, Kaden Spencer, RB/LB, 5-10/160, Fr.

32, Christian Johnson, WR/CB, 5-11/175, Sr.

33, Brayden Schroeder, WR/CB, 5-10/165, Jr.

35, Sam Skurka, RB/LB, 5-10/155, Fr.

39, Randall Andrasy, WR/LB, 5-10/175, So.

40, Brendan Tristani, K, 6-1/155, Sr.

42, Zachary Saeler, RB/LB, 5-10/155, Fr.

44, Gavin McGowan, RB/LB, 5-9/155, Sr.

51, Nicholas Davis, T/DE, 6-0/230, Jr.

52, Landon Schlagel, C/DE, 5-8/180, Fr.

54, Wyatt Foster, G/DE, 5-10/190, Fr.

55, Trent Lawson, T/DE, 5-10/195, So.

56, Caden Toy, G/DE, 5-10/160, So.

57, Matthew Carney, G/LB, 5-11/205, Jr.

58, Nathan Anthony, G/LB, 5-11/170, Jr.

59, Ben Martin, G/NG, 5-10/195, Fr.

61, Lucas Rouleau, G/DE, 6-0/167, Fr.

62, Logan Klemm, T/DE, 6-3/260, Sr.

65, Michael Venesky, T/DE, 5-11/205, Sr.

66, Hunter Essary, T/NG, 5-10/205, So.

70, Alex Cotton, G/DE, 6-1/210, Sr.

72, Dominc Nelson, G/DE, 5-10/180, Fr.

73, Tyler Rapp, T/DE, 6-2/255, So.

74, Nevin Peart, G/LB, 6-0/190, Sr.

75, Camron Jakovac, T/DE, 6-0/160, So.

77, Derek Snyder, C/DE, 5-10/170, So.

78, Tyler Conley, T/DE, 5-10/195, Sr.

79, Ben Johnson, T/DE, 5-10/175, So.

80, Logan Hooks, WR/LB, 5-10/155, Jr.

81, Anderson Blakley, WR/CB, 5-10/155, Fr.

82, Zach Goldinger, WR/CB, 5-8/140, Fr.

84, Noah Grey, WR/CB, 5-8/140, Fr.

85, Dylan Cunningham, WR/CB, 5-6/150, Fr.

87, Jake Murphy, TE/LB, 6-1/220, Jr.

