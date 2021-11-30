Knoch girls basketball team motivated by unfinished business
By:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | 5:06 PM
Madilyn Boyer wants to help put a “2022” on a girls basketball section-championship banner in the gym at Knoch High School.
The Knights senior guard was a part of a frustrating conclusion to an undefeated section slate. The team went 7-0 in section play, but because the section standings reached an uneven conclusion amidst covid issues and concerns, the WPIAL didn’t award a section title to Knoch.
“We’re all very excited for this season, hoping that covid doesn’t ruin this year and we can get that section title,” said Boyer, a two-time Valley News Dispatch first-team all-star who averaged 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game last year.
“It hurt last year not being able to get that section title. But that really motivated us, and it allows us to put forth a lot more effort this year to finish what we started last year.”
Knoch lost just one starter from last year’s team. Graduate Nevaeh Ewing, a VND first-team all-star, led the Knights in scoring at 13.3 points a game. She now plays at Grove City College.
Three starters return — junior guards Nina Shaw and Hattie McGraw join Boyer — to a team that finished 10-2 overall and defeated Hopewell and Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs before falling to Beaver in the semifinals.
Shaw, at the point, scored 11.3 points a game last year and dished out a team-best 4.6 assists.
“The expectations the girls have for themselves is pretty high,” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “Some of the younger girls are stepping into new roles, and that probably was one of the most important things coming into the season.”
Sophomore Cece Kosecki, who came off the bench in 11 of the 12 games last year in her varsity debut, is expected to increase her role this year.
“In our playoff game against Blackhawk, Nina went down with an injury in the fourth quarter, and CeCe came in and played great until Nina was able to come back in,” Andreassi said. “We’re looking for a lot from her this season.”
Andreassi said that sophomore guard Naturelle Ewing and freshman guard/forward Karlee Buterbaugh are expected to both make varsity impacts this year.
He also pointed to expected varsity role increases for the likes of senior guard Mackenzie McGraw, senior forward Lily Hawk, junior forward Jess Burgard and junior guard Paige Rodgers.
Megan Vasas, a starter last year as a sophomore, is lost for the season after suffering an ACL injury during soccer in September.
“We’re still working through the process of how deep the rotation can be,” Andreassi said.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Knoch
More Basketball• Knoch boys basketball excited about improved depth alongside top scorer Ryan Lang
• Promising Kiski Area girls team coming together
• New Kiski Area boys coach has visions of turnaround
• Young Latrobe boys basketball roster looks to overachieve again
• After seamless coaching change, Highlands boys basketball team has high expectations again