Latrobe football seeking opponent for next week

Saturday, September 26, 2020 | 4:21 PM

Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp gets down low to tackle training dummies during a team workout on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Greater Latrobe High School.

Latrobe suddenly is looking for an opponent for next week after Gateway had to shut down activities because of a covid-19 issue.

Two Gateway students tested positive for covid-19, forcing the school to close down for five days. As a result, this past Friday night’s Gateway vs. Pine-Richland nonconference game was canceled.

Latrobe already is sensing desperation with its next game less than six days away.

“It is going to be difficult, but we are trying,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said.

Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said he “sent feelers out” but likely will have to speed up the process after he confers with the WPIAL.

It is unclear if the game will be made up, but it could fall under a “no contest” where the WPIAL does not force teams with pandemic-related complications to forfeit.

Marucco said he does not see a spot on the schedule to shoehorn a make-up date.

“Our options if nothing goes down by Tuesday are limited,” Mears said. “Everyone is into conference play or we are so deep (into the season) all have games scheduled.”

Mears said Midd-West, a team from Middleburg (Pa.) the Wildcats played away last season, is booked. He said the same is true for Albert Gallatin, a former WPIAL member that plays an independent schedule.

“I am working feverishly, but this is not easy,” Mears said.

