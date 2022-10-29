Mars gets past North Catholic, grabs playoff spot

Friday, October 28, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Metro Creative

Mars needed a victory Friday against North Catholic, and it also needed to secure the proper amount of Gardner points.

The magic number was seven, and it hit it precisely.

The Fightin’ Planets earned a 21-14 victory, secured the fourth and final playoff berth in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference and subsequently eliminated North Catholic from postseason contention.

Hampton’s 19-7 loss to Highlands coupled with Mars’ win created a three-way tie for third place in the conference at 3-3, so tiebreaker points were needed. Hampton finished at 1, Mars had 0 and North Catholic ended with minus-1. Hampton took third place, Mars fourth and North Catholic was left on the outside looking in.

Mars coach Eric Kasperowicz was thrilled to get his team in the playoffs in his first season at the helm. The Fightin’ Planets won two games last season.

“It feels great,” Kasperowicz said. “Hat’s off to my staff and these kids are great, the seniors especially. We had a great start, then hit a little tough stretch in the middle with some injuries. It doesn’t happen overnight. We’re close and it’s going to take time, but to get a playoff berth our first year, for this senior class, is special. We’re in the tournament, and anything can happen.”

Mars accomplished its goal without the services of standout junior running back Evan Wright for the majority of the game. Wright, a 1,300-yard rusher, left the game with an injury early in the second quarter and did not return.

“He’s our stud,” Kasperowicz said. “Garrett Heatherington and Carlos Orr came in and did a great job. We also relied on Eric (Kasperowicz Jr.) a little bit to run the ball as well. Evan is tough as nails. He’s been playing all year banged up. Hopefully he’ll be all right for next week.”

North Catholic trailed 21-7 at halftime but got a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jason Siket to Brady O’Hara on a fourth-and-goal play with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter.

From there the Trojans had several chances to tie the score, including a drive past midfield in the fourth quarter that was foiled by miscommunication on a snap. Jack Fennell and Chase Arrington were lined up in a wildcat formation, but the snap shot between both of them 10 yards backwards and Jacob Maple recovered the ball for Mars.

“We got to the end of the game and it was a one-play football game, but we just couldn’t make that one play,” Trojans coach Pat O’Shea said. “The kids wanted that play. We as a staff wanted that play, but we just couldn’t get it. Sometimes that’s how life goes.”

Heatherington got Mars on the board first with a 25-yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a 30-yard run by Wright on the previous play.

A blocked punt on North Catholic’s next drive set up Mars inside the 20-yard line. The Fightin’ Planets took advantage of the good field position with Eric Kasperowicz Jr. scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run making the score 14-0.

Kasperowicz, Jr. threw for 129 yards. He was injured late in the fourth quarter, but Coach Kasperowicz is hopeful it wasn’t anything serious.

Jason Siket scored on a 2-yard run for the Trojans in the second quarter, but Mars regained its two-score lead in the final minute of the half when Kasperowicz Jr. hit Gabe Hein on a seam route for a 27-yard touchdown.

Friday marked the final game for O’Shea as North Catholic’s coach. He announced during preseason that he would retire after the season.

“It’s been an incredible blessing to coach here,” an emotional O’Shea said. “It’s an incredible school with incredible families. I’ve met some of my very best friends since we came here eight years ago. For my wife and I and my seven children it’s been a blessing. We’ll do whatever we can to continue to support the school.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

