Matchups set for PIAA boys basketball quarterfinals
Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 10:27 AM
The few games that made up the first round of the 2021 PIAA boys basketball playoffs are complete, putting teams where they were last year when the state postseason was first suspended, then later canceled because of the global pandemic.
So the district champion-only shorter version of the PIAA playoffs continues this year with state quarterfinal games on Friday and Saturday.
All of the WPIAL champions received a first-round bye and will host quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday.
Here’s a look at the matchups for the PIAA boys basketball quarterfinals:
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Abington at Lower Merion winner, bye
Archbishop Wood at William Allen, 1 p.m.
Scranton at Reading, 1 p.m.
Erie at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Crestwood at Chester, 7 p.m.
Bangor at Archbishop Ryan, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Danville at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Clearfield at Lincoln Park, 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lancaster Catholic vs. Math, Civics & Science at Cardinal O’Hara, noon
Executive Education Charter at Loyalsock Township, 1 p.m.
Brookville at Ellwood City, 1 p.m.
Franklin at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bristol vs. Constitution at St. Joseph’s Prep, noon
Old Forge at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.
Karns City at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Portage at Kennedy Catholic, 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian vs. LaAcademia Charter at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary, 7 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley at Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Clarion, 7 p.m.
