McKeesport’s Diggs adds different dimension to Tigers’ run-heavy offense

By: Don Rebel

Friday, July 5, 2019 | 4:18 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review McKeesport’s Deamontae Diggs (6) hauls in a pass to score during their game against Plum on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Previous Next

Once known for a lethal ground attack featuring the hard-to-stop triple option flexbone, McKeesport’s offense may soon be referred to as Big Play ‘Tae.

Senior wide receiver/linebacker Deamontae Diggs averaged more than 30 yards per catch a year ago and is ready for a bigger role this fall.

“His ball skills are amazing,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “He has great hands and is outstanding at tracking the ball. He is 6-foot-6, 214 pounds and can run.”

While Diggs said speed is something he needs to work on, he also admits size matters in going after the football.

“My height and how I get over defenders,” he said of his strengths.

While Diggs uses his size to make big plays on offense, it also comes into play on the other side of the ball.

“We plan on him playing outside linebacker on defense and split end and tight end on offense,” Miller said.

In a run-happy offense, Diggs led the Tigers in receptions a year ago with 14 catches for 424 yards and four touchdowns. Just for kicks, he also booted a pair of extra points.

McKeesport finished third in the Class 5A Big East Conference with a 9-3 record and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals, falling to eventual district and state champion Penn Hills.

“We’re going be something different this year,” Diggs said. “We’ve been out there every day this summer.”

Diggs is a two-sport standout, who also excels on the basketball court for McKeesport.

“He is a quality young man that we have very high expectations for this season on both sides of the ball,” Miller said.

Deamontae Diggs

School: McKeesport

Class: Senior

Ht/wt: 6-6/214

Positions: SE/LB

Division I offers: Iowa State, Ball State, Akron, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Youngstown State

2018 statistics: 14 receptions, 424 yards, 4 TDs, 2 extra points

