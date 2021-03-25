Mohawk girls fall to West Catholic in PIAA Class 3A championship
By:
Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 7:33 PM
HERSHEY – West Catholic’s star senior was rather quiet but Mohawk couldn’t slow down her teammates.
Ciani Montgomery scored a game-high 34 points, and Virginia Tech recruit Destiney McPhaul added 16 as Philadelphia’s West Catholic defeated Mohawk, 67-56, in the PIAA Class 3A girls championship at Giant Center.
WPIAL champion Mohawk (19-5) was in the state finals for the first time. West Catholic (11-4) was the state Class 2A runner-up in 2018.
Paige Julian led Mohawk with 23 points, Nadia Lape had 16 and Hannah McDaniel added 14.
This story will be updated.
Listen to an archived broadcast of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball championship on Trib HSSN.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Mohawk
More Basketball• Neshannock girls fall in PIAA basketball finals, plan return trip to Hershey
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 24, 2021
• Trib 10: Girls power rankings crowded at the top with 4 teams vying for state gold
• PIAA Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mohawk vs. West Catholic
• PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Mount Carmel