Mohawk girls fall to West Catholic in PIAA Class 3A championship

Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 7:33 PM

HERSHEY – West Catholic’s star senior was rather quiet but Mohawk couldn’t slow down her teammates.

Ciani Montgomery scored a game-high 34 points, and Virginia Tech recruit Destiney McPhaul added 16 as Philadelphia’s West Catholic defeated Mohawk, 67-56, in the PIAA Class 3A girls championship at Giant Center.

WPIAL champion Mohawk (19-5) was in the state finals for the first time. West Catholic (11-4) was the state Class 2A runner-up in 2018.

Paige Julian led Mohawk with 23 points, Nadia Lape had 16 and Hannah McDaniel added 14.

