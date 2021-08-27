Motivated Mapletown hunting for playoff berth

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 9:14 PM

Mapletown football coach George Messich believes this year’s team is the most motivated group he’s had during his time at the school.

The Maples, who finished 2-5 last season, return nine starters on offense and defense leading into its season-opener against Avella at home.

“Our goal every year is to make the playoffs,” Messich said. “I’ve never had a group of kids that work as hard as this group. They are always in the weight room. They lifted five days during the first week of camp.”

Mapletown lost two games by one score last season and bring back a lot of punch on offense that could point the Maples toward a turnaround.

Junior running back Landan Stevenson led the team in receiving and rushing last season. Stevenson, who scored 12 touchdowns, finished with 939 rushing and 229 receiving yards.

Max Vanata, who led Mapletown with 601 passing yards and threw for four scores, also returns under center.

AJ Vanata and Lance Stevenson, who were the team’s second- and third-leading receivers last season, will also return.

One major difference this year will be what the Maples have up front. Gaige Shaw, a 300-pound lineman, will anchor an offensive line that Messich is excited about.

“We have a lot of nice kids up front,” Messich said. “We have seven linemen we can play.”

Defensively, Mapletown will have to find a way to be more stout. The Maples conceded more than 30 points per game last season.

Junior linebacker Cohen Stout will look to be one of the anchors on the defense for Mapletown.

Another year of continuity could work wonders for the Maples.

“We have all of our linebackers back,” Messich said. “We have three returning defensive backs that started last year.”

Messich believes with the reinvigorated work ethic may help get Mapletown, which hasn’t had a winning record since 2014, back to the postseason.

Mapletown

Coach: George Messich

2020 record: 2-5, 2-5 in Class A Tri-County South

All-time record: 326-478-39

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Avella, 7

9.3 at Northgate, 7

9.10 at Chartiers-Houston, 7

9.17 Carmichaels*, 7

9.24 at California*, 7

10.1 Monessen*, 7

10.8 at Avella*, 7

10.15 at Jefferson-Morgan*, 7

10.22 at Bentworth*, 7

10.29 West Greene*

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Max Vanata

33-72, 601 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving: Landan Stevenson

10-229

Rushing: Landan Stevenson

146-939

FAST FACTS

• As two of the smallest schools in WPIAL, Mapletown and Avella play a home-and-home series. The first meeting is considered a nonconference game and the second counts in thr Tr-County South standings.

• With 64 boys in grades 10-12, Mapletown is the smallest public school in WPIAL football.

•Landan Stevenson had a huge game in the season finale last year, running for 214 yards and three touchdowns and scoring on a 68-yard interception return and a 22-yard punt return in a 40-29 win over Bentworth.

