Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer dominates en route to title at Class 2A Southwest Regionals

By:

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 8:16 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer is shown beating Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels in the 215-pound bout during the WPIAL Class 2A individual championship Feb. 19, 20022, at Canon-McMillan. Pitzer won the title at the Class 2A Southwest Regional Championship on Saturday.

Complacency never is a problem for Mt. Pleasant senior wrestler Dayton Pitzer.

“I don’t think I’m at a point where I’ve been bored with wrestling,” Pitzer said. “I think there’s always room for improvement. I think working hard in the practice room with teammates and stuff and learning new moves and grinding through the season makes it fun in general.”

Pitzer pinned Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels in 40 seconds during the 215-pound final Saturday at Peters Township to win the Class 2A Southwest Regional Championship. During his four victories in the tournament, Pitzer spent a total of 3 minutes, 1 second on the mat.

Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder said Pitzer’s focus is on winning and helping his teammates do the same.

“We talk about technique, but he’s really focused on teammates like Noah (Gnibus) and helping out those guys for their matches. He gets into their pre-match and works out well with Noah,” Mt. Pleasant coach Zach Snyder said. “We want to keep his head solid. He’s on a mission.”

Pitzer, a Pitt commit with a 126-3 career record, now has three regional crowns and will be heading to Hershey next weekend seeking his third state championship.

Pitzer, who is 41-0 this season, has only had one wrestler take him the distance this season. Blair Academy’s Thomas Stewart forced a match into overtime that Pitzer won 4-2 at the Powerade Wrestling Tournament in December.

Thirty-four of Pitzer’s victories have come by pin and six by forfeit.

“Coach Snyder gave me some crazy moves to try last month,” Pitzer said. “I shied away from that this weekend. I put my head down and went to work. I’m excited for next week at Hershey.”

Mt. Pleasant will feature a contingent of four wrestlers headed to Hershey next week. Gnibus, a senior, made the finals at 189 pounds before losing to Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember, 6-0.

Gnibus, who is 16-3 this season and has 96 career wins, will be heading to states for the first time.

He said medaling is his main goal, but getting to 100 wins would be an added bonus.

“Not as much as I care about getting on the podium,” Gnibus said. “But it’s a goal to accomplish.”

Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo finished third at 138 pounds, and Connor Johnson (152) also qualified.

Pitzer said he gets as excited watching his teammates as he does wrestling.

“(Gnibus) is 189, so he’s usually wrestling before me and I get so excited for his matches, I need to take a second and focus on mine,” Pitzer said. “I’m pumped for those guys. It’s going to be a fun trip.”

Derry’s Christian Hirak also qualified by placing fourth at 160 pounds.

Mt. Pleasant finished sixth as a team with 85.5 points. Chestnut Ridge won the title with 197.5 points, while Quaker Valley was the top WPIAL team, finishing fourth with 98 points.

The Vikings are ready for the next step. Pitzer will be hoping they can all come home with medals.

“It’s awesome. (Pitzer) helps me with stuff I’m doing,” Gnibus said. “If I hit something and make a mistake, he’s always working to improve that position. I couldn’t thank him any more.”

