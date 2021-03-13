New Castle tops Chartiers Valley, wins 14th WPIAL boys basketball title
Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Sheldon Cox scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half Saturday night as New Castle defeated section foe Chartiers Valley, 61-45, in the WPIAL Class 5A final at North Allegheny.
The title was the seventh in 10 years for New Castle and the program’s 14th overall — the most in WPIAL history.
After a sluggish first half, Cox sparked the Red Hurricanes with 10 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth including a pair of dunks in the closing seconds. The teams split their two regular-season contests.
Brayden Reynolds led Chartiers Valley with 22 points but made only seven of his 31 shots.
New Castle led 8-4 after one quarter, 24-18 at half and 40-30 after three.
Chartiers Valley trailed by 17 points in the third quarter but cut New Castle’s lead to four early in the fourth. Leading 40-36, New Castle’s Donny Cade scored four consecutive points to build the lead back to eight with 4 minutes left.
This story will be updated.
