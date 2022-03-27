North Allegheny notebook: Ayden Owens claims national indoor title

By:

Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Walt Beazley North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens competes for Arkansas during the 2021-22 indoor season.

North Allegheny graduate Ayden Owens won the NCAA Division I indoor heptathlon title on March 12.

The Arkansas track and field athlete produced 6,211 points, the third-best winning score in NCAA history.

He won the final event, the 1,000 meters, with a time of 2:31.55, vaulting himself from fourth place to secure the gold medal.

For his accomplishment, he was named the 2022 National Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

“It’s my event, and I believe in myself,” Owens told arkansasrazobacks.com. “In all the running events it’s just me and my two legs. All I’m doing is running with my two legs and my heart. When I do that, I know I’m the best in the field.”

The heptathlon includes the 60 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters. Owens also won the hurdles and was second in the 60 meters.

Tigers boys volleyball starts season No. 1

It should come as no surprise that defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A champion North Allegheny, and WPIAL 2A winner Seton LaSalle top the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association preseason polls.

Both boys programs are primed for more success in 2022.

Powerhouse North Allegheny has won the last four WPIAL titles, and 15 of the last 18 championships in the classification. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Tigers have 21 titles overall.

Seneca Valley, the 3A runner-up, is No. 2, followed by Penn-Trafford, Hempfield and Shaler.

In 2A, Ambridge, OLSH, North Catholic and Hopewell round out the top five.

The WPIAL season opened Friday.

NA swimmers compete at PIAA meet

North Allegheny junior Lexi Sundgren, the WPIAL champion in the 500 free, earned a silver medal at the PIAA championship meet March 17. She touched the wall in second place with a time of 4 minutes, 51.80 seconds.

Haverford junior Katya Eruslanova won the 500 in 4:48.98.

Sundgren also finished fourth in the 200 free the day before.

North Allegheny sophomore Natalie Sens, the WPIAL champion in the Class 3A 100 breaststroke, found herself seeded eighth heading into the finals in prime time March 17.

She made the most of her opportunity coming back as she moved up to second overall in a time of 1:03.16.

In addition, North Allegheny’s girls 200 freestyle relay of Sens, Rebecca Melanson, Delaney Kennedy and Sundgren finished sixth. The girls 200 medley relay of Isabella Dietz, Greta Mott, Sens and Melanson took fifth.

The pair of runner-up finishes contributed 34 points to North Allegheny’s team total of 148, and it was good enough for third overall behind Hatboro Horsham (227) and Conestoga (164) in the team standings.

Boys tennis sweeps Seneca Valley

The North Allegheny boys tennis team opened Section 2 play last week with a 5-0 win over Seneca Valley. Manas Kathir, Shomik Telang and Raj Ginde won singles matches in straight sets. In doubles, Sri Bellamkonda and Amit Bhandari and Atharva Sumant and Milun Jain also won their matches in straight sets.

North Allegheny moved to 2-3 overall.

Tags: North Allegheny