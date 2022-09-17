North Allegheny notebook: Tigers shut out Pine-Richland in section volleyball opener

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Carissa Treser spikes against Freeport volleyball match Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at North Allegheny High School.

North Allegheny girls volleyball came away victorious over host Pine-Richland last week at a “Spike Out Cancer” event.

The Tigers defeated the Rams, 3-0, by game scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-14, in the Section 1-4A opener.

Carissa Treser had 10 kills, and Mia Tuman had eight kills, 29 assists and six blocks.

Proceeds from the match were donated to the American Cancer Society.

The top-ranked Tigers also won the Upper St. Clair tournament on Sept. 10.

They went 5-1 in pool play and then defeated Morgantown and North Catholic in the playoff rounds before taking down Canon-McMillan, 25-16, in the finals.

Cross country teams shine at RWB Invite

North Allegheny’s boys team claimed the Class 3A title Sept. 10 at the Red, White and Blue Classic at White Oak Park.

Jack Bertran finished second and Michael Gauntner was fifth for the Tigers.

In the girls race, Wren Kucler finished second in 17 minutes, 54 seconds, while teammate Eva Kynaston was ninth.

The NA girls finished in second as a team behind Morgantown, the reigning West Virginia state champs.

The Tigers also swept Mars in a dual meet at North Park on Sept. 13. The boys won 16-47 behind Jackson Beemer and Andrew Peigh, who finished 1-2.

The girls won 17-46 behind freshman Mackenzie Winning, Hallie Dong and Anna Getz, who placed 1-2-3.

Boys soccer falls to Fox Chapel

George Tabor scored the winning goal with 16 seconds to go to power Fox Chapel to a 1-0 win over North Allegheny (5-2-1, 3-2) in Section 1-4A boys soccer.

Football team tops McDowell

Logan Kushner threw for 204 yards and three touchdowns as Class 6A No. 2 North Allegheny beat McDowell, 29-18, in a nonconference game Sept. 9.

Khiryn Boyd caught five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny (3-0). Artis Simmons paced McDowell with 161 rushing yards and one TD.

Girls golfers move to 14-1

Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos each shot 40 to lift North Allegheny to a 169-172 victory over Oakland Catholic in a girls golf match at Diamond Run Golf Course on Sept. 13.

Megan Manesiotis shot 41, and Kayli Dings had a 48 for the Tigers (14-1, 7-1).

Boys golfers edge Butler

North Allegheny’s boys golf team edged Butler, 200-204, on Sept. 12, at Slippery Rock Golf Course.

Chris Hoffman shot a 3-over-par 38, while Ravi Desai and Ethan Byrne each shot 40, and Collin Wang and Colin Ward posted 41s for the Tigers (9-2, 6-2).

Field hockey team shuts out P-T, Hempfield

North Allegheny field hockey scored a 4-0 nonsection win over Penn-Trafford on Sept. 10.

Isla Abrams scored twice and Josie Schomburg and Lauren Kampi also scored for the Tigers. Jordan Ashbaugh made six saves to earn the shutout.

The Tigers (5-1, 3-0) then scored a Class 3A win over Hempfield, 11-0, on Sept. 14. Abrams and Mila Prusak had three goals each.

Slow-pitch softball team opens season

The North Allegheny slow-pitch softball team split a doubleheader with Shaler on Sept. 8 to start its season 1-1.

Shaler won 10-7, and NA answered with a 4-1 victory. Reilly Spitz homered in Game 1 for the Tigers.

In Game 2, Nina Pietrzak had two strikeouts and earned the victory on the mound.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

