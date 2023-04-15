North Allegheny notebook: Tigers softball falls to No. 4 Norwin

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 11:01 AM

The second-ranked North Allegheny softball team dropped a 10-7 decision to No. 4 Norwin in a Class 6A section game April 12.

Josey Michalski had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to lead Norwin to a comeback win.

Emma Novotnak doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Knights (7-2, 5-1), who trailed 7-0 after four innings before piling up 10 runs in the final three frames.

Caitlin Logan hit a grand slam and Meghan McDonough had three hits, including a double, for North Allegheny (8-3, 5-2).

Also last week, North Allegheny defeated Pine-Richland, 10-6. Anne Melle went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, McDonough tripled and Sammy Plotsko drove in two runs.

The top four teams in Class 6A were in a logjam after April 12’s games with Hempfield, Seneca Valley and Norwin all at 5-1 and North Allegheny at 5-2.

NA baseball sweeps Butler

North Allegheny’s baseball team earned a pair of wins over Butler last week.

On Tuesday (April 11), the Tigers won 13-0. Winning pitcher J.D. Costanzo tripled, had four RBIs and struck out 11 in the Section 1-6A win. Spencer Barnett hit a two-run triple for the Tigers.

The next day, the Tigers won 3-2. David Posey struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit in five scoreless innings and Andrew Hart got the final four outs to earn the save for North Allegheny (5-1, 2-0). Ian Zahorchak doubled and drove in a run and Anthony Varlotta had two hits for the Tigers.

Boys volleyball bounces back

North Allegheny’s boys volleyball team rebounded from a loss to Shaler on March 30 with a 3-0 victory over Fox Chapel on April 11 to move to 2-2 in Section 2-3A.

The Tigers won by game scores of 26-24, 25-15, 25-16.

Varun Kaveti had 11 kills, followed by Jax Wilhite with nine and Stone Gaertner with eight.

Nicolas Carioto had 38 assists, and Matthew LaMay had three aces.

NA boys tennis moves to 6-0

North Allegheny defeated Pine-Richland, 4-1, in a boys tennis match April 10, to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Section 2-3A.

Manas Kathir and Evan Kaufman won singles matches. Amit Bhandari and Matthew Kami won at first doubles, and Sri Thirumala and Adhav Ramadas won at second doubles.

Kathir also finished fourth at the WPIAL Class 3A singles tournament. He reached the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Bethel Park’s Devin collier, 6-2, 2-1 (ret.). He was forced to withdraw from the match and didn’t compete in the third-place consolation match.

Kathir was the third-place finisher at the Section 2 tournament. Teammate Shaun Fernando finished in second place.

Boys lacrosse tops Pine-Richland

North Allegheny scored six goals in the first quarter and rolled to a 17-4 victory over Pine-Richland in a Section 2-3A boys lacrosse match April 11.

Christian Tedder had four goals, and Evan Lyon added three goals and two assists to lead the Tigers, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in section play.

Logan Lyle made 12 saves to secure the win.

Gymnasts at state championships

North Allegheny seniors Andrew Gabriel and Dominic Flores competed for their final time at the Pennsylvania men’s gymnastics championships in eastern PA in March.

Competing in Level 7 in the 16-and-over division, Gabriel placed second in rings, fourth in parallel bars, fifth in pommel horse, seventh in floor and vault and ninth in high bar. He was fifth all-around with a score of 62.800.

Flores was fourth in pommel horse, seventh in rings and high bar and ninth in floor, vault and parallel bars. Flores finished tied for eighth all-around with a score of 60.500.

Both have participated in gymnastics at Jewart’s Gymnastics for more than 15 years and competed with the Pittsburgh Northstars. Each is a four-time recipient of the Pa. Student-Athlete and USA Gymnastics All-American Award.

