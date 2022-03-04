North Catholic fends off Freedom to reclaim WPIAL Class 3A crown

By:

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 8:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tori Drevna shoots a 3-pointer next to Freedom’s Shaye Bailey during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

North Catholic won its 21st WPIAL girls basketball title Thursday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Trojanettes won it at the foul line in the fourth period, hitting 11 free throws to turn back Freedom, 48-43.

Sophomore Alayna Rocco led North Catholic with 15 points and Dacia Lewandowki had 13 points, including four free throws in the final period.

It was the 10th WPIAL title for Trojanettes coach Molly Rottmann, a former standout player at the school.

Freedom, making its first WPIAL championship game appearance, trailed by nine in the second period, only to tie the game twice in the third.

The Bulldogs were led by Renae Mohrbacher’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. Shayne Bailey had 11 points for Freedom, including a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 7 seconds to go to bring the Bulldogs to within 43-41.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Freedom, North Catholic