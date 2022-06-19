Norwin notebook: Lacrosse player honored as positive athlete

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 8:47 PM

Norwin senior Nickolas Harris was one of 32 winners at this year’s Western Pennsylvania Positive Athlete Awards presentation, done virtually via social media.

Harris won the award in boys lacrosse.

Athletes are honored for overcoming obstacles, giving back to their schools and communities or having positive attitudes that better those around them.

Other winners from Westmoreland County included Yough senior Tristan Waldier (football) and Mt. Pleasant senior Laney Hunker (girls swimming and diving).

Going camping

Norwin rising senior Xander Smith didn’t just attend Pitt’s specialist camp for kickers, punters and long snappers. Smith went in with a purpose and came away with a first prize.

He won the long-snapping competition of the event, garnering praise from Panthers’ coach Pat Narduzzi.

WCCA 7s approaching

The Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 Football Tournament will return July 21 at Latrobe.

Norwin is the returning champion of the passing tournament, now in its 11th year. Franklin Regional was the runner-up.

Penn-Trafford has five titles and three second-place finishes.

Hoops realignment

Summer is just starting, but the WPIAL has its new basketball sections in place for the next winter season.

Class 6A will have two sections for both boys and girls. Boys Section 2 looks like this: Hempfield, Norwin, Baldwin, Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon and Upper St. Clair.

That is quite a change for Norwin and Hempfield.

Girls Section 1 will bring Hempfield and Norwin together but will also include Butler, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

As in the past, the top four teams in each section will make the playoffs.

Recruiting

Norwin soccer player Grace Ketler committed to play at Mercyhurst.

