Penn Hills coach reflects on growth, chemistry that led team to PIAA quarterfinals

Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 10:58 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren competes against New Castle’s Isaiah Boice during PIAA 5A quarterfinal action on March 15, 2022 at UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Cahmari Perkins blocks the shot of Penn Hills’ Noah Barren during PIAA 5A quarterfinal action on March 15, 2022 at UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Jaden Dugger blocks the shot attempt by New Castle’s Michael Wells during PIAA 5A quarterfinal action on March 15, 2022 at UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Isaiah Boice fights for the ball with Penn Hills’ Noah Barren during PIAA 5A quarterfinal action on March 15, 2022 at UPMC Sports Performance Complex. Previous Next

Penn Hills boys basketball didn’t have the most experience coming into this season. The Indians only had one returning starter — junior guard Daemar Kelly — who had a similar role on last year’s team.

The 2021-22 Indians needed Jaden Dugger, Julian Dugger, George Mitchell and Noah Barren all to step into new roles. Penn Hills didn’t take much time to figure out its new roles.

“This group grew well together,” second-year Penn Hills coach Chris Giles said. “They had great chemistry. These guys were a family. They weren’t worried about stat-stuffing or getting theirs. They were more worried about winning than getting 20 points.”

In the state quarterfinals, the Indians were eliminated by New Castle, which beat Penn Hills, 45-35, last Tuesday at Robert Morris.

Barren led the Indians with 10 points in the loss. Penn Hills just couldn’t get its offense going around the Red Hurricanes.

The Indians were limited to 27% shooting (12 of 44) from the field. Penn Hills made life difficult on New Castle as well, as the Hurricanes, who typically average around 70 points per game, only shot 35% (17 of 48) from the field.

Red Hurricanes coach Ralph Blundo was surprised at the defensive nature of the game.

“I think everyone else thinks. ‘OK, New Castle vs. Penn Hills. It’s going to be up and down the court,’” Blundo told the Tribune-Review after the game. “But when you look at these playoff games, there’s so much material behind you for people to (scout and) prepare. It gets tougher and tougher to score as it goes on.”

Penn Hills was one of four WPIAL teams — along with Gateway, Laurel Highlands and the Red Hurricanes — to reach the state quarterfinals.

“Class 5A was brutal this year,” Giles said. “There were five or six teams that had a legitimate chance to win WPIALs. Some teams matched up better with others.”

The Indians rode their unselfish group of players to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. Penn Hills finished 20-6 overall and won Section 3-5A with a 10-2 record. The Indians were upset by Highlands in the WPIAL quarterfinals, but were able to follow-the-leader to the state tournament when Laurel Highlands won the WPIAL crown.

Penn Hills beat undefeated District 3 champion Lampeter Strasburg in the first round. The Indians also knocked off the second-place team from District 11, East Stroudsburg South, 47-44, in the second round of states.

The Indians will be focused on continuing to progress next season. Giles said he expects to have seven or eight athletes who play in the offseason on various travel teams. Getting that extra time on the court will be a boost for Penn Hills’ program.

“My challenge for this team is to embrace the offseason,” Giles said. “We want them to get more time working on the fundamentals. Getting better depends on the work. They need to put in the time.”

Tags: Penn Hills