Penn-Trafford’s Conlan Greene commits to Temple

By:

Friday, June 24, 2022 | 4:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli celebrates his first touchdown with Conlan Greene during their PIAA Class 5A state semifinal against Exeter on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Bald Eagle High School. Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Conlan Greene Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella (left) celebrates with Conlan Greene after Greene recovered a fumble during their PIAA Class 5A state semifinal against Exeter on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Bald Eagle High School. Previous Next

Football prospects are often enthused by college visits and feel an instant connection to certain schools.

Conlan Greene had that feeling when he visited Temple over the weekend but it was more than that for the Penn-Trafford rising senior. Having the opportunity to secure a spot on the Owls’ defense was a bonus.

The gritty pass rusher and run-stopper, who seems to make the biggest plays at the most ideal times, likes to hit people.

Greene announced a verbal commitment to Temple, which recruited him to play on the defensive line.

“The family atmosphere is what really sealed the deal for me,” Greene said. “I definitely wanted to play defensive line at the next level. I just enjoy the physicality it takes to be a defensive lineman.”

Greene is a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder who has been a model of versatility for the Warriors, who won WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A championships last season.

He played tight end and defensive end, but threw a touchdown pass in the PIAA title game before recording the game-sealing sack. He had 15 sacks for the season.

He may get a chance to play quarterback this season for the Warriors.

“He’s mature, focused and a fantastic competitor,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “He seizes the big moments and consistently delivers. He has really worked hard to earn his scholarship.”

Ruane would not have been surprised to see Greene play on the offensive side of the ball in college, but is thrilled to see him get a defensive position.

“I’m happy he’s a scholarship player,” Ruane said, “no matter where he plays.”

Greene had several college choices, with offers on the table from Duquesne, Maine, St. Francis (Pa.) and Central Michigan.

“I wouldn’t say I had a top-5 list, I just researched every school separately and Temple came out on top,” he said. “(During the visit), I got to socialize with coaches and players a lot, and learn some of the finer details of the program.

“I think I’m going to try to gain some weight and play an interior line (position).”

Penn-Trafford will have two Division I linemen to roll out next season. Senior Joe Enick (6-3, 280) is headed to Central Michigan to play interior offensive lineman or center.

