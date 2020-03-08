PIAA announces sites, times for 2nd-round boys basketball games

The PIAA announced sites and times for second-round basketball playoff games Sunday.

Here’s a list of games involving WPIAL and City League boys teams.

Class 6A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 Butler (21-4) vs. 7-3 Upper St. Clair (21-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

7-2 Mt. Lebanon (19-7) vs. 1-2 Cheltenham (24-3) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

8-1 Obama Academy (16-8) vs. 3-2 Milton Hershey (21-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 Highlands (23-3) vs. 10-2 Grove City (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Belle Vernon (20-7) vs. 3-1 Lancaster Catholic (24-3) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 North Catholic (25-2) vs. 7-4 Aliquippa (17-9) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Lincoln Park (22-5) vs. 9-1 Brookville (18-7) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

7-3 South Allegheny (24-2) vs. 6-1 Richland (18-7) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

7-5 Carlynton (16-9) vs. 7-7 Beaver Falls (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s games

7-1 OLSH (25-1) vs. 6-2 Portage (21-6) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Sto-Rox (19-7) vs. 10-1 Lakeview (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

7-1 Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. 5-1 Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Cornell (19-7) vs. 9-1 Elk County Catholic (27-1) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

7-4 Bishop Canevin (19-6) vs. 9-2 Cameron County (21-5) at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

