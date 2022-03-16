PIAA announces sites, times for Friday’s state basketball semifinals
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 1:27 PM
The PIAA chose Norwin as host site for the rematch of New Castle and Gateway, one of two all-WPIAL pairings in the state basketball semifinals.
They’ll meet at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to Hershey. New Castle defeated Gateway by 10 points when they played Feb. 28 in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.
The other matchup Friday with two WPIAL teams pairs North Catholic and Freedom in Class 3A girls. They’ve already met three times this season and North Catholic won them all, including 48-43 in the WPIAL finals.
The semifinals on Friday are for Class 6A, 3A and 2A girls, and 5A, 4A and A boys. The other six semifinals, with still undetermined matchups, are Saturday.
PIAA basketball playoffs
Friday’s semifinal games
1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
3-1 Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (26-1) at Altoona, 6 p.m.
1-1 Chester (21-3) vs. 12-1 Imhotep Charter (26-4) at TBD
7-2 New Castle (26-2) vs. 7-4 Gateway (18-6) at Norwin, 7 p.m.
12-1 Neumann Goretti (21-4) vs. 2-1 Dallas (25-3) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7 p.m.
12-5 Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. 7-1 Quaker Valley (26-0) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.
12-1 Neumann-Goretti (15-9) vs. 12-2 Imhotep Charter (16-9) at Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.
7-1 North Catholic (22-5) vs. 7-2 Freedom (21-5) at North Hills, 7 p.m.
4-3 Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. 4-1 Southern Columbia (28-1) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.
7-1 Neshannock (27-2) vs. 6-3 Bellwood Antis (24-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
11-1 Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. 4-1 St. John Neumann (25-3) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
7-1 Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. 9-1 Elk County (25-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
