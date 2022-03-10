PIAA girls basketball sites, times set for 2nd round playoff games
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 1:33 PM
Section foes South Fayette and Moon will meet for the third time this season Saturday in a PIAA second-round playoff game at Peters Township.
The teams split two regular-season games.
Theirs is one of five all-WPIAL matchups in the second round of the girls state playoffs, including a fourth matchup this season between Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park on Friday at Peters Township. Mt. Lebanon is 3-0 in those games, with the most recent being a 52-33 win in the WPIAL semifinals.
Friday’s games
1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. 11-2 Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.
1-9 Methacton (23-3) vs. 1-6 Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.
12-1 Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.
11-1 Parkland (19-8) vs. 1-3 Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.
1-2 Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. 3-5 Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.
1-5 Abington (22-5) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
11-3 Easton (26-2) vs. 3-2 Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.
7-3 Bethel Park (13-10) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
3-7 West York (17-9) vs. 3-4 Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
3-2 Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. 2-1 Abington Heights (19-6)/3-6 Twin Valley (16-10) winner at TBD
3-5 Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.
1-3 Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. 1-5 Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.
3-1 Gettysburg (23-5) vs. 11-2 Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.
6-1 Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
7-1 South Fayette (23-4) vs. 7-4 Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.
7-3 McKeesport (21-5) vs. 7-6 Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s games
12-1 Archbishop Wood (21-5) 2-2 Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.
1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. 3-4 Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.
11-1 Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. 3-2 Berks Catholics/2-3 Lake Lehman (18-4) winner at TBD
1-2 Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.
11-2 Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.
3-1 Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. 7-2 Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.
7-1 Blackhawk (25-0) vs. 7-4 Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
10-1 Villa Maria (22-2) vs. 5-1 Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Friday’s games
12-1 Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. 4-3 Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.
12-3 Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. 2-2 Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.
11-1 Palmerton (24-2) vs. 2-1 Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.
12-2 Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. 3-1 Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.
6-1 River Valley (22-4) vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.
7-2 Freedom (19-5) vs. 10-1 Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
7-1 North Catholic (20-5) vs. 10-2 Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.
6-2 Forest Hills (20-7) vs. 7-5 Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Friday’s games
3-2 Columbia (24-2) vs. 4-3 Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.
1-1 Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.
4-1 Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. 11-2 Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.
3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) vs. 6-2 Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
7-1 Neshannock (25-2) vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.
7-4 Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. 7-5 Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
6-1 Homer Center (24-4) vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
6-3 Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
4-1 Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. 2-1 Susquehanna (10-12)/1-3 Jenkinstown (13-11) winner at TBD
3-2 Christian School of York (25-2) vs. 11-1 Marian Catholic (20-5)/4-3 St. John Neumann (12-11) winner at TBS
1-1 Faith Christian (22-4) vs. 4-2 Lourdes Regional (15-10)/11-2 Nativity BVL (9-15) winner at TBD
3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. 6-2 Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.
7-1 Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. 9-2 Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.
5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.
6-1 Portage (22-5) vs. 5-2 Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.
7-3 Union (21-2) vs. 9-1 Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
