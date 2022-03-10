PIAA girls basketball sites, times set for 2nd round playoff games

Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 1:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Erica Hall battles Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan for a loose ball during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Section foes South Fayette and Moon will meet for the third time this season Saturday in a PIAA second-round playoff game at Peters Township.

The teams split two regular-season games.

Theirs is one of five all-WPIAL matchups in the second round of the girls state playoffs, including a fourth matchup this season between Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park on Friday at Peters Township. Mt. Lebanon is 3-0 in those games, with the most recent being a 52-33 win in the WPIAL semifinals.

Class 6A

Friday’s games

1-1 Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. 11-2 Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

1-9 Methacton (23-3) vs. 1-6 Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. 3-3 Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.

11-1 Parkland (19-8) vs. 1-3 Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.

1-2 Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. 3-5 Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

1-5 Abington (22-5) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

11-3 Easton (26-2) vs. 3-2 Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.

7-3 Bethel Park (13-10) vs. 7-1 Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s games

3-7 West York (17-9) vs. 3-4 Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

3-2 Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. 2-1 Abington Heights (19-6)/3-6 Twin Valley (16-10) winner at TBD

3-5 Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. 12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.

1-3 Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. 1-5 Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.

3-1 Gettysburg (23-5) vs. 11-2 Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.

6-1 Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. 7-2 Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

7-1 South Fayette (23-4) vs. 7-4 Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

7-3 McKeesport (21-5) vs. 7-6 Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s games

12-1 Archbishop Wood (21-5) 2-2 Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.

1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. 3-4 Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.

11-1 Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. 3-2 Berks Catholics/2-3 Lake Lehman (18-4) winner at TBD

1-2 Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. 2-1 Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.

11-2 Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.

3-1 Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. 7-2 Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.

7-1 Blackhawk (25-0) vs. 7-4 Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

10-1 Villa Maria (22-2) vs. 5-1 Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s games

12-1 Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. 4-3 Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

12-3 Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. 2-2 Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.

11-1 Palmerton (24-2) vs. 2-1 Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. 3-1 Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.

6-1 River Valley (22-4) vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

7-2 Freedom (19-5) vs. 10-1 Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

7-1 North Catholic (20-5) vs. 10-2 Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.

6-2 Forest Hills (20-7) vs. 7-5 Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s games

3-2 Columbia (24-2) vs. 4-3 Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.

1-1 Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. 4-2 South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.

4-1 Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. 11-2 Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.

3-1 Linden Hall (14-5) vs. 6-2 Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

7-1 Neshannock (25-2) vs. 10-3 Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.

7-4 Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. 7-5 Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

6-1 Homer Center (24-4) vs. 7-3 Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

6-3 Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s games

4-1 Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. 2-1 Susquehanna (10-12)/1-3 Jenkinstown (13-11) winner at TBD

3-2 Christian School of York (25-2) vs. 11-1 Marian Catholic (20-5)/4-3 St. John Neumann (12-11) winner at TBS

1-1 Faith Christian (22-4) vs. 4-2 Lourdes Regional (15-10)/11-2 Nativity BVL (9-15) winner at TBD

3-1 Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. 6-2 Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.

7-1 Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. 9-2 Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.

5-1 Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.

6-1 Portage (22-5) vs. 5-2 Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.

7-3 Union (21-2) vs. 9-1 Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.

