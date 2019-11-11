PIAA soccer, volleyball semifinals make for a big Tuesday

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 6:36 PM

Is there a better rivalry in the WPIAL than Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Shady Side Academy in girls soccer?

The two have combined to dominate the decade with GCC winning five WPIAL and two PIAA championships in the last 10 years while SSA has captured district gold four times and a state title once.

Not only have the programs enjoyed so much success this decade, they also have achieved so much going head-to-head against each other with so much at stake.

The Centurions and Indians have squared off in four WPIAL championship games and four PIAA semifinals matches.

After Shady Side Academy defeated Greensburg Central Catholic nearly two weeks ago in the WPIAL finals, the programs meet again Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals at Hampton.

The winner will face the Fairfield-Camp Hill winner in the state title match on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hershey.

Two other WPIAL girls teams are still alive for a trip to the PIAA finals.

WPIAL Class AA champion North Catholic faces District 10 champion Villa Maria Academy at Slippery Rock HS while district Class AAA winner Mars goes up against Archbishop Wood at Bald Eagle HS.

WPIAL four in final four in boys soccer

Greensburg Central Catholic has both the girls and boys soccer teams in the state semifinals on Tuesday and both are involved in WPIAL Class A title game rematches.

While GCC faces Shady Side Academy on the girls side, the boys team faces Winchester Thurston.

The Centurions edged the Bears, 2-1, in the WPIAL title match. The rematch is set for Hampton HS.

In Class AAA, nationally ranked Franklin Regional will face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin at 6 p.m. at Mansion Park in Altoona.

WPIAL Class AA champion Quaker Valley takes on District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep at 7:30 p.m. at Slippery Rock HS.

WPIAL four in girls volleyball semifinals

Last year was a rare year where the WPIAL came up empty handed in the PIAA girls volleyball playoffs.

Four district teams have reached the state semifinals Tuesday with one class guaranteed to be represented in the state finals.

In Class AA, one of the semifinals matches is a rematch of the WPIAL championships where Freeport stunned defending champion North Catholic to win district gold. The Yellow Jackets and Trojans collide for a spot in the AA state finals in a match at 7 p.m. at North Allegheny.

Speaking of North Allegheny, the Tigers hit the court for a Class AAAA third-round match against Landisville Hempfield at 6:30 p.m. at Altoona HS.

Finally in Class AAA, WPIAL champion Knoch battles Palmyra at 5 p.m. at Altoona HS.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

