Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller wastes no time making college commitment

Saturday, May 16, 2020 | 7:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Miller (right) committed Saturday to Kent State.

Pine-Richland junior Luke Miller didn’t need long to decide.

Two days after receiving a Kent State offer, Miller committed Saturday to the Golden Flashes. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker and receiver chose the Mid-American school over more than a dozen other Division I offers.

Miller led Pine-Richland in tackles last season with 112 including 44 solo tackles as the Rams reached the WPIAL Class 6A finals. The all-conference linebacker had 16 tackles for loss and five sacks but also was a key part of the offense with 26 catches, 356 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

He’ll play linebacker at Kent State.

Miller listed offers from Akron, Albany, Bryant, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Duquesne, Fordham, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Maine, New Hampshire, Robert Morris, Stony Brook and Youngstown State.

Kent State went 7-6 overall last season, 5-3 in conference, in coach Sean Lewis’ third season.

I am extremely excited to announce that I have COMMITTED to Kent State University!!! Let’s get to work!! @KentStFootball @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/RoszP4PKne — Luke Miller (@_luke_miller_7) May 16, 2020

Today has been one of those unforgettable days. Beautiful weather. Quality family time. Then a true tough dude from a GREAT Pittsburgh HS program commits to the #FlashFAST family. This LB is going to be special. #HappyDad #HappyCoach — ⚡️Tom Kaufman⚡️ (@CoachTomKaufman) May 16, 2020

