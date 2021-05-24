‘Revitalized’ Gary Goga hired as Keystone Oaks boys basketball coach

By:

Monday, May 24, 2021 | 12:44 PM

Tribune-Review Peters coach Gary Goga kisses the WPIAL trophy on Feb. 28, 2009, after defeating Mt. Lebanon in the Class AAAA boys championship game at Palumbo Center.

Boys basketball coach Gary Goga, who built Peters Township into a WPIAL championship program in his 15 seasons there, is ready for another challenge.

His next project: Keystone Oaks.

Goga was hired to coach KO, a team that won only one game last season. The veteran coach went 172-169 in 15 seasons at Peters Township and won a WPIAL title in 2009. He spent this past winter as an assistant at Bethel Park.

“I feel revitalized,” Goga said. “I remember 15 years ago when we stepped into Peters, we had some things that we needed to get going. They’d had a couple of tough years … but we got lucky. We got some good players, and we had some outstanding people that helped us build a really good program. I kind of look at KO the same way now.”

Keystone Oaks went 1-9 overall last season and 0-8 in Section 1-4A.

With work ahead of him, Goga didn’t waste any time getting started. He schedule an open gym for Monday night.

Goga was hired to replace Phil McGivney, who went 28-49 in four seasons.

“I’m excited to get things going and try to build something,” Goga said. “Being at Peters a long time, those are 15 of the best years of my life. Hopefully, I can say the same 15 years from now at KO.”

Goga will have a familiar face on his bench. Johnny Lee, who coached Seton LaSalle to a WPIAL title in 1989, will be one of Goga’s assistants. As head coach at Baldwin in 1999, Lee gave Goga his first job as a volunteer assistant.

“It’s crazy how life comes full circle,” Goga said. “It’s going to be fun. He’s a guy I really look up to. Having him along for the ride is going to be really enjoyable.”

Peters Township reached the playoffs nine times in Goga’s 15 years. His best season was 2008-09, when the Indians went 23-3 and defeated Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 4A finals. That was Peters Township’s first championship appearance.

Now, he takes over a Keystone Oaks program that’s never reached the finals.

“The potential there is huge,” Goga said. “Hopefully, we just build off of what we have and get things going.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Keystone Oaks