Riverview ready to rebound after winless campaign

By:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Dean Cecere during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview head coach Trevor George during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Justin Hart-Brown goes through drills during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview head coach Trevor George during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Jordan Hart-Brown pulls in a catch during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Kevin Tomlinson pulls in a catch during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Christian McDowell goes through drills during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Riverside Park. Previous Next

The Riverview football team took its lumps last season as it navigated its way through a WPIAL-wide truncated season with restrictions and schedule changes brought on by the covid pandemic.

The Raiders went 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the Eastern Conference.

But second-year coach Trevor George said things are looking up in Oakmont and Verona, and the talent is in place to make strides in the win column.

“The kids really bought in during the offseason,” George said. “The main goal in the offseason was to get stronger and mentally tougher. Our kids embodied that and ran with it. The increases they showed in the weight room were fantastic. They also really did some great things on the field and in seven-on-sevens and got great experience through that. That has given them a new confidence coming into the season.

“There’s also a buzz with how the track team did at WPIALs in the spring and how the baseball team made a run to the WPIAL title game. We want to keep up that momentum.”

At a small school like Riverview, roster numbers in any sport often can be challenging to assemble, but George is pleased again this year with more than 40 players.

“That is great for what we are able to do in practice when we are running team drills,” he said.

“We can get a live look and movement from the defense and offense. Also, depth is key when it comes to injuries and things of that nature where we don’t have to move guys from other positions to fill in a gap.”

George said a big thing with the strong numbers is the goal of playing a JV schedule. Riverview is scheduled to play Apollo-Ridge, and George hopes to add other games, possibly against bigger schools.

“If you can have a JV program at a single-A school, that is a great thing to help grow the program,” George said.

“A lot more kids can get good game experience.”

A driving force for the Raiders this season is the return of Dean Cecere to the backfield on offense and linebacker on defense.

“He is all heart, and he is just a great leader for this team, on and off the field,” George said.

Last year, Cecare, whom George calls an X-factor on both sides of the ball, carried the ball 92 times for 765 yards and five touchdowns and was one of the leading tacklers on defense.

“Everyone is excited to get going,” Cecere said. “We have a nice amount of kids back, more than last year. We’ve been working since December. It is just a really good environment for Riverview football. We just want to win football games.”

George said a quartet of challengers at quarterback — sophomore Rocco Cecere, Dean’s brother; newcomers in juniors Ben Hower and Amir Gilmore; and senior Jordan Escalera — have created good competition in workouts and practices.

“It has really pushed each other to step up their games, and they have all shown really good leadership through it all,” George said.

George also is high on players such as senior two-way starter Anthony Mazur (running back/linebacker), senior Christian McDowell (offensive/defensive line), junior Rich Calabrese (tight end/linebacker), sophomore Tyler Green (offensive/defensive line), junior Liam McElligott (offensive line), and senior twins Justin Hart Brown (defensive end) and Jordan Hart Brown (slot receiver).

Mazur recorded 35 carries for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“As I had said, we have great depth, especially at the linebacker position,” George said.

“We only have about five guys who start both ways all the time.”

Riverview kicks off its season Aug. 27 with a Week Zero matchup against Shady Side Academy. The Raiders take on Chartiers-Houston and Carlynton in nonconference play before opening conference play with heavy hitters Jeannette and Clairton.

The conference slate also includes familiar faces in rival Springdale, Leechburg, Imani Christian, Greensburg Central Catholic and Bishop Canevin.

“The guys are really confident heading into the season with the work they have put in,” George said. “They can’t wait to get into games and show what they can do.”

Riverview

Coach: Trevor George

2020 record: 0-8, 0-7 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 259-246-11

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Shady Side Academy, 7

9.3 at Chartiers-Houston, 7

9.11 Carlynton, noon

9.17 at Jeannette*, 7

9.25 Clairton*, noon

10.1 Imani Christian*, 7

10.8 at Greensburg C.C.*, 7

10.16 Leechburg*, noon

10.23 at Bishop Canevin*^, 7

10.30 Springdale*, noon

*Conference game

^At Dormont Stadium

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Ryan Aber

58-108, 647 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: James Williams*

14-293, 4 TDs

Rushing: Dean Cecere

92-765, 5 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Riverview is hoping to make a charge at the WPIAL playoffs, a place it hasn’t been to since 2016.

• The Raiders’ top three tacklers last season return: Anthony Mazur (45), Rich Calabrese (42) and Dean Cecere (36).

• This year’s Riverview roster features balance with eight seniors, nine juniors, 13 sophomores and 12 freshmen

• The Raiders surrendered 50.9 points a game last year, the most in Class A.

ROSTER

Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

Antonio Abella, FB/LB, 5-8/205, So.

D’Andre Beatty, OL/DL, 5-8/185, Fr.

Johnny Bertucci, RB/DB, 5-9/165, Fr.

David Bradley, OL/DL, 5-8/185, Fr.

Carlo Buzzato, RB/LB, 5-8/170, So.

Rich Calabrese, TE/LB, 6-0/185, Jr.

Dean Cecere, RB/LB, 6-1/205, Sr.

Rocco Cecere, QB, 6-1/170, So.

Juan Donato, OL/DL, 5-9/230, Jr.

Kiko Donato, RB/LB, 5-9/165, Fr.

Aidan Draxinger, WR/DB, 5-9/165, Jr.

Miguel Duque, WR/DB, 5-8/160, So.

Jordan Escalera, WR/LB, 5-9/170, Sr.

Jamie Favo, OL/DL, 5-10/170, Fr.

Amir Gilmore, WR/DB, 6-0/175, Jr.

Toby Green, TE/LB, 5-10/180, So.

Tyler Green, OL/DL, 6-0/220, So.

Jordan Hart-Brown, WR/DB, 6-0/170, Sr.

Justin Hart-Brown, TE/DL, 6-2/190, Sr.

Ben Hower, QB, 6-2/170, Jr.

Joey Inzinga, OL/DL, 5-10/245, Jr.

Landon Johnson, RB/LB, 5-8/175, So.

Deshaun Jordan, RB/LB, 5-9/190, Sr.

Cameron Long, OL/DL, 5-8/245, Fr.

Jack Loughren, WR/DB, 5-8/155, So.

Caleb Mayhood, OL/DL, 5-9/185, Fr.

Anthony Mazur, RB/LB, 5-9/185, Sr.

Christian McDowell, OL/DL, 5-10/260, Sr.

Liam McElligott, OL/DL, 6-5/225, Jr.

Cam Melle, WR/DB, 5-8/160, So.

Prosper Obioma, OL/DL, 5-10/185, Fr.

David Reynolds, OL/DL, 5-9/190, Jr.

Jalen Ricketts, WR/DB, 5-8/155, So.

Alex Schultheis, WR/DB, 6-1/165, Fr.

Nate Sprajcar, WR/DB, 6-2/170, So.

Anthony Tigano, FB/DL, 5-9/215, Fr.

Kevin Tomlinson, WR/DB, 6-0/175, Jr.

Brandon Trainor, WR/LB, 5-8/170, Fr.

Christian Wakefield, OL/DL, 6-1/225, Sr.

Vionte’ White, WR/DB, 5-9/170, So.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Riverview