Rodney Gallagher’s free throws in final second of double OT lift Laurel Highlands past New Castle in WPIAL Class 5A final

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher celebrates after being fouled while scoring during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against New Castle on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Graham works against Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher scores against New Castle’s Mike Wells during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

This time there was even less time on the clock, but the result was still the same.

Bringing back memories of his freshman heroics, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher drew a foul with three-tenths of a second left in double overtime and made two free throws to lift the top-seeded Mustangs to a 60-58 win over No. 2 New Castle in the WPIAL Class 5A final Friday night at Petersen Events Center.

Two years ago, Gallagher made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds left in regulation to win the 2020 championship over Mars.

Gallagher scored 26 points.

New Castle forced a second overtime when Isaiah Boice hit a game-tying 3 with four seconds left in the first OT. A half-court shot by Gallagher bounced off the rim as time expired in that first extra period.

In the second OT, New Castle wasn’t so lucky.

Tied at 58, Gallagher held for the last shot before driving into the paint and tossing up a runner that hit the front of the rim. Officials called a foul, sending Gallagher to the line with three-tenths on the clock.

The game matched the two most recent WPIAL Class 5A champions. New Castle was the defending champion and Laurel Highlands won the 2020 title.

Laurel Highlands hadn’t lost since falling to New Castle in last year’s WPIAL semifinals, a streak of 24 consecutive wins.

