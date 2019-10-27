Roger Huston, longtime voice of The Meadows, announces retirement

Sunday, October 27, 2019 | 2:32 PM

Tribune-Review Roger Huston calls a race at The Meadows in 2014.

Roger Huston, track announcer at The Meadows for the last four decades, has announced his retirement from day-to-day duties at the Washington County harness racing venue.

His last day will be Saturday.

Huston, 77, called his first race at The Meadows on Feb. 8, 1976. He’s been behind the microphone for more than 188,000 races since.

“Roger has been a mainstay and a voice not just of The Meadows but all of harness racing for over 50 years,” The Meadows vice president of racing Mark Loewe said in a release. “His dedication to the sport of harness racing is unparalleled and his voice will be missed by many.”

Huston, a native of Xenia, Ohio, has accepted a position as an ambassador for the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association. He will continue to call races at county fairs in Ohio and he will remain the voice of the Little Brown Jug, one of the sport’s most prestigious races, held annually at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

“I’m not totally retiring,” Huston said, “just cutting back from the day-to-day of announcing.”

Among the many honors he has received in his career, Huston is a member of the U.S. Harness Writer’s Communicators Hall of Fame.