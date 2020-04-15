Roundball Classic called off

By:

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 8:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Ethan Morton drives past Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler during their PIAA Class 6A second-round state playoff game March 11, 2020. Morton was scheduled to play in the Roundball Classic, which was canceled Tuesday.

The Roundball Classic, an annual high school basketball all-star game scheduled for the end of April, was canceled Tuesday, the latest domino to fall after the PIAA called off its winter sports championships and spring sports last week.

A series of seven games featuring seniors from the WPIAL, City League and District 10 was scheduled for April 24-25 at Geneva College.

“In accordance with the direction taken by the PIAA late last week and the uncertainty of the weeks ahead, we cannot move forward in holding the games this year,” director Allen Deep said in a press release. “We wish to congratulate all the seniors who have been selected and have earned this honor to represent their school/community both academically and athletically.”

Among the stars scheduled to compete were Butler’s Ethan Morton, Mars’ Michael Carmody and Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .