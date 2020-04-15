Roundball Classic called off
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 8:33 PM
The Roundball Classic, an annual high school basketball all-star game scheduled for the end of April, was canceled Tuesday, the latest domino to fall after the PIAA called off its winter sports championships and spring sports last week.
A series of seven games featuring seniors from the WPIAL, City League and District 10 was scheduled for April 24-25 at Geneva College.
“In accordance with the direction taken by the PIAA late last week and the uncertainty of the weeks ahead, we cannot move forward in holding the games this year,” director Allen Deep said in a press release. “We wish to congratulate all the seniors who have been selected and have earned this honor to represent their school/community both academically and athletically.”
Among the stars scheduled to compete were Butler’s Ethan Morton, Mars’ Michael Carmody and Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell.
