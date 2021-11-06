Second-half surge lifts Freeport over Ambridge, into WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 10:41 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Brady Stivenson warms up before a playoff game against Ambridge on Nov. 5, 2021, at Freeport.

It took Freeport a quarter to get its offense going Friday night in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game against Ambridge at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium.

The No. 5 Yellowjackets broke out for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns – one rush and one pass – to take the lead at halftime. They tacked on three more rushing scores in the fourth to finish off a 34-6 victory over the No. 12 Bridgers.

Freeport runners finished with 274 yards, 170 coming in the second half.

“The offensive line, all five of them, really opened holes for all of us,” said Zach Clark, who rushed for three touchdowns, including two in the fourth as the Yellowjackets put the game away.

“They balled out. We just finished it off in the fourth like I knew we could.”

It was a one-score game at 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter before Freeport gained some breathing room on a 7-yard run by Clark with 9 minutes, 20 seconds left.

Clark recorded his second score of the fourth on a 28-yard run three minutes later, and Shane Jack capped the scoring with a 5-yard run with 1:39 to go.

Jack led the way with 16 carries for 110 yards, and Clark finished with 88 yards on 10 carries.

Quarterback Garrett King contributed 13 carries for 64 yards.

“That was a good, young Ambridge team that is only losing three kids,” Freeport coach John Gaillot said. “They gave us some fits early on, and we shot ourselves in the foot with some penalties, but we overcame that. We started rolling, and we didn’t stop. That is what we’ve been waiting for all year. I love that (rushing) total.”

Freeport (6-4) moves into the quarterfinals and will visit No. 4 Elizabeth Forward (8-2) next Friday.

The Warriors received a bye.

“We’re moving on, and we have to be at our best next week against a really good EF team,” Gaillot said.

The Yellowjackets played Friday’s game without junior dual-threat quarterback Ben Lane. Gaillot didn’t elaborate as to the reason for Lane’s absence.

The Freeport defense limited Ambridge to 81 yards of total offense – 30 in the second half – and sacked Bridgers quarterback Deavon Ivory six times.

“The defense has been stellar all year,” Gaillot said. “I couldn’t be more proud of those boys in how hard they work and how hard they hit. They were all over the place tonight making hits.”

A bright spot for Ambridge was Sedrick Seymour, who carried the ball 17 times for 61 yards.

“Nobody expected us to be here,” said Ambridge coach Sherman McBride, whose team finished its season at 2-9 with wins over Hopewell and Quaker Valley.

“My hat’s off to our players and our coaches for helping us get this far. We only have a few seniors on the team. Almost everybody is back. The future is bright. We’re looking forward to next season and seeing how we can get better.”

Both offenses struggled early on, and it was the Ambridge defense that got the game’s first score.

Bridgers senior defensive back D’Saun Harmon scooped up a Freeport fumble at the Ambridge 29 and rambled 71 yards to the end zone.

The point-after kick was blocked, and Ambridge led 6-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter.

After the teams traded punts, Freeport got in gear from its 41. King capped an eight-play drive, all on the ground, with a keeper up the middle for 11 yards at the 7:21 mark of the second. Vinnie Clark hit the point-after kick to give the Yellowjackets a 7-6 lead.

Freeport struck again with 1:44 left until the break as King found Zach Clark in the end zone from 12 yards. Vinnie Clark tacked on the PAT, and the Yellowjackets held a 14-6 advantage.

