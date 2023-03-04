Seeds nearly set for 73 WPIAL basketball teams headed to state tournament

By:

Friday, March 3, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Noah Barren drives against Peters Township’s Nate Miller during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Thursday at Petersen Events Center.

The WPIAL consolation “play-in” games have now all been played.

With the Path to the Pete complete, the focus turns to the Road to Hershey and the start of the PIAA basketball postseason next weekend.

The state basketball playoffs tip off Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

Here is a look at the seeding for the 36 District 7 boys teams and 37 WPIAL girls schools that have clinched a berth in the PIAA postseason.

Boys 6A

3 teams

1 – New Castle/Central Catholic winner

2 – New Castle/Central Catholic loser

3 – Upper St. Clair Panthers

Boys 5A

7 teams

1 – Penn Hills Indians

2 – Peters Township Indians

3 – North Hills Indians

4 – Gateway Gators

5 – South Fayette Lions

6 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

7 – Fox Chapel Foxes

Boys 4A

7 teams

1 – Lincoln Park Leopards

2 – North Catholic Trojans

3 – Laurel Highlands Mustangs

4 – Highlands Golden Rams

5 – Hampton Talbots

6 – Uniontown Red Raiders

7 – South Allegheny Gladiators

Boys 3A

7 teams

1 – Aliquippa/Northgate winner

2 – Aliquippa/Northgate loser

3 – Steel Valley Ironmen

4 – Neshannock Lancers

5 – Seton LaSalle Rebels

6 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

7 – Yough Cougars

Boys 2A

7 teams

1 – Deer Lakes Lancers

2 – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

3 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

4 – Bishop Canevin Crusaders

5 – Eden Christian Academy Warriors

6 – Clairton Bears

7 – Serra Catholic Eagles

Boys A

5 teams

1 – Imani Christian Saints

2 – Union Scotties

3 – Carlynton Cougars

4 – Geibel Catholic Gators

5 – Neighborhood Academy Bulldogs

Girls 6A

4 teams

1 – North Allegheny Tigers

2 – Upper St. Clair Panthers

3 – Norwin Knights

4 – Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Girls 5A

7 teams

1 – South Fayette/Oakland Catholic winner

2 – South Fayette/Oakland Catholic loser

3 – McKeesport Tigers

4 – Woodland Hills Wolverines

5 – Trinity Hillers

6 – Mars Fightin’ Planets

7 – Penn-Trafford Warriors

Girls 4A

6 teams

1 – Blackhawk/North Catholic winner

2 – Blackhawk/North Catholic loser

3 – Quaker Valley Quakers

4 – Highlands Golden Rams

5 – Knoch Knights

6 – Beaver Bobcats

Girls 3A

7 teams

1 – Avonworth Antelopes

2 – Laurel Spartans

3 – Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

4 – Neshannock Lancers

5 – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

6 – Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

7 – Waynesburg Central Raiders

Girls 2A

8 teams

1 – Shenango Wildcats

2 – Freedom Bulldogs

3 – Burgettstown Blue Devils

4 – Aliquippa Quips

5 – Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

6 – Serra Catholic Eagles

7 – Brentwood Spartans

8 – Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Girls A

5 teams

1 – Union/Aquinas Academy winner

2 – Union/Aquinas Academy loser

3 – Bishop Canevin Crusaders

4 – St. Joseph’s Spartans

5 – Monessen Greyhounds