Sekne leads Sunnehanna Amateur

Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 10:18 AM

Metro Creative

Because of rain Wednesday morning, Round 1 of the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur was delayed by three hours and was completed Thursday morning.

Herman Sekne of Oslo, Norway holds a 1-shot lead after shooting a 6-under par 64 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown.

Three Texans, Johnny Keffer of San Antonio, Sebastian Moss of Pearland and William Moll of Houston, were tied for second after shooting a 5-under 65.

Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson and Pittsburgh’s Neal Shipley were tied for 10th at 2-under (68) and Jimmy Ellis of Venetia was tied for 20th at 1-under.

There are 12 players from the state playing in the tournament including nine from the Pittsburgh area.

Carson Bacha of York was tied for fifth following a 4-under 66.

The others from the area competing are: Gregor Meyer of Pittsburgh (2-over 72), Tanner Johnson of Venetia (2-over 72), Andrew Friend of Pittsburgh (4-over 74), Nathan Smith of Pittsburgh (5-over 75), Jimmy Meyers of Wexford (6-over 76) and Brady Pevarnik of Latrobe (7-over 77).

Round 2 resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday.

