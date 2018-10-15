Sewickley Academy, Quaker Valley boys golfers set for PIAA regional tournament

By: Michael Love

Sunday, October 14, 2018 | 10:39 PM

The PIAA Class AA Western Regional individual qualifier is Monday at Tom’s Run Golf Course at Chestnut Ridge Resort in Blairsville, and Sewickley Academy and Quaker Valley own five of the 18 spots from the WPIAL.

The 18-hole event begins at 9 a.m., and the top 22 finishers out of the 44 golfers from the WPIAL and also Districts 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 will punch tickets to the PIAA finals Oct. 22 and 23 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Sewickley Academy will have three in action: junior JF Aber (WPIAL sixth), senior Austin Applegarth (WPIAL 15 th ) and sophomore Navin Rana (WPIAL 12 th ).

Quaker Valley junior Aidan Bulger (WPIAL 3 rd ) and senior Michael Tanabe (WPIAL 8 th ) also will be in the field.

WPIAL team tennis continues

The WPIAL girls AA team tennis tournament resumes Monday, and No. 1 Sewickley Academy and No. 7 Quaker Valley will take part in quarterfinal matches.

The Panthers breezed past Southmoreland in the first round and will host No. 9 Ellis, a 4-1 first-round winner over Blackhawk.

The Quakers won four of five matches in their first-round victory over Winchester Thurston, and they hope to take down No. 2 Knoch at the home of the Knights.

Knoch is led by the 1-2 sophomore punch of WPIAL singles champion Laura Greb and third-place finisher Brooke Bauer.

The top three teams advance to the PIAA championships Oct. 23, 26 and 27. The final two days will be at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Sewickley Academy hopes to defend its 2017 WPIAL team title, and the Panthers and Quakers have combined to win 11 of the past 14 WPIAL crowns.

QV hockey hopes to break into win column

The Quaker Valley ice hockey team is back in action Monday at 7 p.m. against Armstrong at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale.

The Quakers hope to crack the win column in PIHL Class AA after an 0-2 start. They suffered losses to Moon, 3-2, and Shaler, 6-3.

Joshua Bemis leads the team with three goals and one assist, and Cole Musser and Noah Mattie have one goal apiece.

Quaker Valley has a pair of games remaining in October after Monday. It returns to Baierl to play Mars on Oct. 25 and Hampton on Oct. 29.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy