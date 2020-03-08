Similarities abound, Belle Vernon and Soutmoreland learn second-round sites

Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 5:56 PM

The Belle Vernon boys and Southmoreland girls have more than a few things in common as they trek through the PIAA basketball playoffs.

Not only are both in Class 4A but also are the last remaining teams from Westmoreland County in this year’s postseason. Both earned silver medals in the WPIAL playoffs.

Both have made it further than any previous team in school history.

And now they will play the same school in the second round of the state tournament.

Belle Vernon (20-7) faces District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (24-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Altoona High School. The Leopards won their first state playoff game since 1981 when they defeated Clearfield, 65-60, in the first round.

Southmoreland (25-1), meanwhile, never had made the PIAA playoffs before this season. But the Scotties rolled past Huntingdon, 57-29, in their state debut.

Next up for Southmoreland is four-time reigning District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic (26-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bedford High School.

The boys Class 4A quarterfinals will be Friday, and the Belle Vernon-Lancaster Catholic winner gets the winner between District 12 runner-up Imhotep Charter (20-8) and District 4 champion Montoursville (21-5).

The girls Class 4A quarters are Saturday. Belle Vernon of Lancaster Catholic will play either District 3 third-place team Northern Lebanon (23-4) or Danville (25-3), the champion of District 4.

