South Fayette dethrones No. 1 Chartiers Valley in WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 6:35 PM

With three Division I players and two Division II recruits making up its all-senior starting five, the Chartiers Valley girls basketball team can intimidate a lot of opponents.

Not South Fayette.

Maddie Webber scored 17 points, Ava Leroux added 11, and the Lions dethroned the three-time defending champs, 57-48, in the WPIAL Class 5A finals Saturday at Petersen Events Center.

It’s the second WPIAL title in program history for South Fayette.

As section rivals, the teams met twice in the regular season. Chartiers Valley won both meetings.

On Saturday, the game’s decisive stretch came in the opening four minutes of the third quarter.

South Fayette outscored Chartiers Valley 8-0 on baskets by Mia Webber and Lainey Yater and two free throws apiece by Yater and Maddie Webber to turn a six-point halftime advantage into a 14-point lead.

Chartiers Valley three times cut the deficit to seven points in the final three minutes of the game – twice on baskets by Perri Page and once on a long 3-pointer by Aislin Malcolm — but South Fayette made enough free throws down the stretch (11 of 16) to salt the game away.

After the teams traded the lead five times in the first quarter, Maddie Webber converted on a pair of traditional three-point plays in the second to spur South Fayette on to a 31-25 lead.

A nifty ball fake by Mia Webber with 25 seconds left gave the Lions their biggest first-half lead at 31-23. Maddie Webber had 13 points at the half.

Erica Hall and Yater each added 10 points for South Fayette.

Page finished with 27 points and Malcolm had 15 for Chartiers Valley, accounting for 42 of the team’s 48 points.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

