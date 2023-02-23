St. Joseph coach Dennis Jones continues recovery from series of medical issues as team reaches quarterfinals

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 3:43 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review St. Joseph coach Dennis Jones talks to his team between the third and fourth quarters of a nonsection game against Aquinas Academy on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Walter Dlubak Athletic Center. Aquinas topped the Spartans, 45-32. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Dennis Jones is in his fifth year as St. Joseph’s head coach. Previous Next

Dennis Jones watched St. Joseph girls basketball’s first-round playoff victory over Geibel on the team’s Hudl account.

Monday’s triumph propelled the Spartans into the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals Thursday at Monessen.

Jones, in his fifth year as St. Joseph’s coach, said he is grateful to be able to follow the team and stay informed during his recovery from some severe medical issues.

“I am lucky to be alive, and I am listening to what the doctors say and trying not to push too much,” he said.

“The last thing I want is to end up back in the hospital.”

Jones this season coached St. Joseph to a 7-2 record through a 56-55 victory over Freeport at St. Joseph’s holiday tournament Dec. 28.

He was there to coach the team against Hillel Academy at home Jan. 2, but the game was postponed in the wake of the officer-involved shooting in Brackenridge that same day.

Jones went to the hospital Jan. 4 for what he called a routine endoscopy. He thought he would be back for the team’s game at Jeannette the next night.

But that wasn’t the case.

“There was no plans for missing any time as this was supposed to be an in-and-out procedure,” Jones said.

“Unfortunately, everyone was caught off guard. I woke up in the ICU unit completely out of it. I had no idea what was happening. It turned out that the acid reflux that I went in for was really something else much more serious.”

Food was not passing properly from his esophagus to his stomach. It created complications and affected surrounding organs.

Surgery was needed to correct the issue.

Jones then developed aspiration pneumonia, and his left lung was compromised.

“I had three or four other procedures to get things working, but it was a long process,” he said.

Through his ordeal, Jones lost 40 pounds and his muscles atrophied.

“I could barely move initially,” Jones said. “I spent 33 days in the ICU. Much of the time, I was incoherent. The last week or so, I started improving and communicating.

“Basically, each day is focused on trying to eat and do as much therapy for breathing and muscle toning as possible.”

Jones said a daily dosage of eight to 10 antibiotics stopped Feb. 17 and allowed him to start eating a little better.

“I am on the road to recovery,” he said. “It will be a long process to be 100%, but I am heading in the right direction.”

Jones said he is thankful for a lot of people who have supported him throughout his ordeal, including his wife, Patty.

“She is awesome,” he said. “I have the best wife there is on my side. She’s kept (interim head coach) Brian (Swierczewski), family and friends updated and took great care of me. She’s communicated with everyone pretty much daily when there has been any news to share.

“I’ve received great support from everyone. Brian and I text almost daily and talk about the team and talk about our gameplans.”

Swierczewski said he is happy to know Jones is recovering. The players, Swierczewski said, also draw inspiration from him as he stays connected with them and their road through the playoffs.

“Him being away wasn’t expected at first,” Swierczewski said. “We eventually saw that this would go on for a while. The girls were dialed into what was happening and, obviously, they were concerned. Dennis has been with this current group for three years and has developed some pretty special connections. The girls kept their heads and have continued to do what he expects from them. They don’t want to let him down.”

Jones said he hopes to attend St. Joseph’s game Thursday at Monessen. The Spartans take a 19-4 record in to the 7 p.m. contest. They are in the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

“I would like to go, but my body may have different plans,” he said. “I am still really weak. I just take it one day at a time and go from there.”

