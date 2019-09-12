The Daily 3: Section champs to be crowned in WPIAL tennis

By:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11:23 PM

It’s hard to believe, but just 12 days into September, the WPIAL is preparing for its first district tournament of the 2019-2020 school year.

On Thursday, the WPIAL sectional championship and consolation matches take place to help determine the seeding for the district singles girls’ tennis championships next week.

Like last year, the top four players from each section will qualify for the singles championships.

A fifth-place alternate will also be decided between the four quarterfinals losers in each section.

The tennis committee will meet next Tuesday to set up the brackets for the two-day tournament next Thursday and Friday.

Dominant Foxes

The Fox Chapel boys soccer team has been nothing short of dominant the first couple of weeks of the season.

The Foxes are tied for first place in Section 1-AAAA with a 3-0 record and they’ve won all four of their matches by a combined score of 22-1.

However, their biggest challenge comes with a trip to Seneca Valley in one of the top WPIAL boys soccer matches on Thursday.

The defending champion Raiders are also 3-0 in the section with a 4-1 record overall. Their only blemish came on opening weekend when they were blanked by Norwin, 1-0.

Seneca Valley pitched a pair of shutouts against Fox Chapel last season, winning 3-0 and 1-0.

Championship game rematch

Week Three of the local high school football season kicks off on Thursday with a rematch of the 2018 City League championship game.

Last year, after losing to Westinghouse 28-22 in the regular season, Allderdice won the district title game 18-8, giving the Dragons their second straight City League championship.

However both teams have struggled in the early games of this season.

While this is Allderdice’s City League opener, the Dragons are 0-3 with road losses to Kiski Area, Steubenville and Altoona.

Highly touted Westinghouse is also 0-3 with a 0-1 district record. The Bulldogs lost close games to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and the Linsly School before falling in their City League opener last week to University Prep, 32-22.

Kickoff at Cupples Stadium is at 7 p.m.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Allderdice, Fox Chapel, Seneca Valley, Westinghouse