Thirty-six from WPIAL make all-state volleyball teams
By:
Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 5:04 PM
North Allegheny made it a PIAA Class AAAA three-peat this season in girls volleyball, while North Catholic won its first Class A state title in the sport.
The best teams in the state usually produce the best players and each school had multiple players selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams.
North Catholic led the WPIAL with four all-state players, while North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Knoch and Freeport had three selections apiece.
Canon-McMillan (Class AAAA), Knoch (AAA), Freeport (AA) and Bishop Canevin (A) all won WPIAL championships.
WPIAL players named to the all-state teams are:
Class AAAA
Taylor Cigna, Sr., libero, Oakland Catholic
Mekayla Dedo, Sr., outside hitter, Hempfield
Morgan Galligan, Sr., setter, Canon-McMillan
Abby Miller, Sr., setter/outside hitter, North Allegheny
Paige Miller, Jr., libero/outside hitter, North Allegheny
Paige Morningstar, Jr., setter/outside hitter, North Allegheny
Allison Murray, Sr., outside hitter, Baldwin
Molly Simmons, So., outside hitter, Moon
Jenna Vogen, Jr., outside hitter, Canon-McMillan
Katie Weston, Sr., libero, Canon-McMillan
Sarah White, Jr. setter, Seneca Valley
Full team here
Class AAA
Skylar Burkett, Sr., setter/outside hitter, Knoch
Kennedy Christy, Sr., middle hitter, Knoch
Leah Fornier, Sr., outside hitter, Elizabeth Forward
Aly Kindelberger, Jr., middle hitter, Franklin Regional
Tanner Patrick, Sr., libero, Thomas Jefferson
Hannah Rowe, Sr., outside hitter, Knoch
Lauren Saulle, Sr., outside hitter, South Fayette
Tyler Turk, Sr., middle hitter, Thomas Jefferson
Full team here
Class AA
Madaline Clark, Jr., setter, Freeport
Leah Driscoll, Jr., outside hitter, Hopewell
Skye Eicher, Jr., outside hitter, Frazier
Elizabeth Feczko, Jr., setter/libero, North Catholic
Dominique Felix, Sr., outside hitter, North Catholic
Makenna Gavin, Sr., outside hitter, Avonworth
Mackensey Jack, Sr., middle hitter, Freeport
Lauren Lampus, Sr., outside hitter, Freeport
Eden McElhaney, Jr., outside hitter, Beaver
Ava Whitesel, Sr., middle hitter, North Catholic
Libby Palmer, Sr., outside hitter, North Catholic
Full team here
Class A
Reagan Carter, Sr., middle hitter, Fort Cherry
Jaydyn Hartner, Sr., setter, Fort Cherry
Alexa Malloy, Sr., outside hitter, Bishop Canevin
Maddie Maziarz, Sr., setter, Bishop Canevin
Lauren Tomaso, Sr., outside hitter, Geibel
Shannon Watkins, Jr., setter, Geibel
Full team here
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Avonworth, Baldwin, Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Canon-McMillan, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Geibel, Hempfield, Hopewell, Knoch, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Seneca Valley, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson