Thirty-six from WPIAL make all-state volleyball teams

Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 5:04 PM

Hympfield’s Mekayla Dedo with a block against North Allegheny during WPIAL girls 6A volleyball semifinals Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at North Hills High School.

North Allegheny made it a PIAA Class AAAA three-peat this season in girls volleyball, while North Catholic won its first Class A state title in the sport.

The best teams in the state usually produce the best players and each school had multiple players selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams.

North Catholic led the WPIAL with four all-state players, while North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan, Knoch and Freeport had three selections apiece.

Canon-McMillan (Class AAAA), Knoch (AAA), Freeport (AA) and Bishop Canevin (A) all won WPIAL championships.

WPIAL players named to the all-state teams are:

Class AAAA

Taylor Cigna, Sr., libero, Oakland Catholic

Mekayla Dedo, Sr., outside hitter, Hempfield

Morgan Galligan, Sr., setter, Canon-McMillan

Abby Miller, Sr., setter/outside hitter, North Allegheny

Paige Miller, Jr., libero/outside hitter, North Allegheny

Paige Morningstar, Jr., setter/outside hitter, North Allegheny

Allison Murray, Sr., outside hitter, Baldwin

Molly Simmons, So., outside hitter, Moon

Jenna Vogen, Jr., outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Katie Weston, Sr., libero, Canon-McMillan

Sarah White, Jr. setter, Seneca Valley

Class AAA

Skylar Burkett, Sr., setter/outside hitter, Knoch

Kennedy Christy, Sr., middle hitter, Knoch

Leah Fornier, Sr., outside hitter, Elizabeth Forward

Aly Kindelberger, Jr., middle hitter, Franklin Regional

Tanner Patrick, Sr., libero, Thomas Jefferson

Hannah Rowe, Sr., outside hitter, Knoch

Lauren Saulle, Sr., outside hitter, South Fayette

Tyler Turk, Sr., middle hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Class AA

Madaline Clark, Jr., setter, Freeport

Leah Driscoll, Jr., outside hitter, Hopewell

Skye Eicher, Jr., outside hitter, Frazier

Elizabeth Feczko, Jr., setter/libero, North Catholic

Dominique Felix, Sr., outside hitter, North Catholic

Makenna Gavin, Sr., outside hitter, Avonworth

Mackensey Jack, Sr., middle hitter, Freeport

Lauren Lampus, Sr., outside hitter, Freeport

Eden McElhaney, Jr., outside hitter, Beaver

Ava Whitesel, Sr., middle hitter, North Catholic

Libby Palmer, Sr., outside hitter, North Catholic

Class A

Reagan Carter, Sr., middle hitter, Fort Cherry

Jaydyn Hartner, Sr., setter, Fort Cherry

Alexa Malloy, Sr., outside hitter, Bishop Canevin

Maddie Maziarz, Sr., setter, Bishop Canevin

Lauren Tomaso, Sr., outside hitter, Geibel

Shannon Watkins, Jr., setter, Geibel

