This week on the TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of Feb. 14, 2022

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 5:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Max Rottman scores past Burrell’s Brandon Coury and Tajean Degore on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at North Catholic High School.

Give all your love to your sweetheart Monday, then prepare for the start of the high school basketball and individual wrestling postseason this weekend on the Trib High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of the end of the regular season in WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 boys and girls basketball.

We tip off our exclusive coverage of the District 7 hoop playoffs with the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. on Monday, followed by first-round and preliminary-round games starting Friday.

This weekend also starts the individual wrestling postseason with video and audio coverage of the WPIAL Class 2A championships.

We also have WPIAL boys and girls swimming along with PIHL hockey.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball playoffs with interviews and updates.

Monday, Feb. 14

Video Stream 2022 WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show presented by Slippery Rock University at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Latrobe at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Monessen at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: North Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Butler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Hempfield at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Freeport at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 6 Boys Basketball: Marion Center at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Boys Basketball: Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball playoff preview on the Trib High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey: Video Stream: Norwin at North Catholic at 9:05 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Wrestling: Connellsville at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Wrestling: Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball playoff preview on the Trib High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 17

No broadcasts

Friday, Feb. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs: Video Stream: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs: Video Stream: To be determined at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling: Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

District 9 Girls Basketball: Bradford at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Feb. 19

WPIAL Individual Wrestling: Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Semifinals at 10 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling: Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Consolation and Championship Finals at 4 p.m. on the TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450