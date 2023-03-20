This week on Trib HSSN for week of March 20, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 8:48 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Kiski defenseman Tanner Kowalkowski (33) tracks down a loose puck during a PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinal at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

A busy week wraps up the winter sports season with hockey and state basketball gold to be captured, plus a little dash of spring sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of the Penguins Cup high school hockey playoffs with video streams off all four PIHL championship contests.

We conclude our journey on the Road to Hershey with semifinals and championships from the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Spring sports begin with WPIAL boys and girls lacrosse and the debut of District 7 softball.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball players of the week and hoops teams of the week podcasts as well as the latest PIAA basketball postseason updates.

Monday, March 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Championship: Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Penguins Cup Championship: Fox Chapel vs. Kiski Area at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A Semifinals: Lincoln Park vs. Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – A Semifinals: Union vs. Imani Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A Semifinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. River Valley at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Semifinals: Homer-Center vs. Montrose at 6 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 21

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Penguins Cup Championship: Armstrong vs. South Fayette at 6:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream Division 2 Championship: Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 5A Semifinals: South Fayette vs. Oakland Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A Semifinals: Blackhawk vs. North Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – A Semifinals: Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Union at 6 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 22

No broadcasts

Thursday, March 23

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A Championship: Lincoln Park/Uniontown winner vs. Allentown Central Catholic/Neumann-Goretti winner at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 (if Uniontown wins) OR on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460 (if Lincoln Park wins)

(If Union wins Monday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – A Championship: Union vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Linville Hill winner at 2 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A Championship: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/River Valley winner vs. Lancaster Catholic/Dunmore winner at 6 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (if OLSH wins) OR on WLCY-FM 106.3 (if River Valley wins)

(If Homer-Center wins Monday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A Championship: Homer-Center vs. Kennedy Catholic/Greensburg Central Catholic winner at 12 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Friday, March 24

(if Aliquippa wins Tuesday) PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 2A Championship: Aliquippa vs. Lancaster Mennonite/Holy Cross winner at 2 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460

(if Union wins Tuesday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – A Championship: Union vs. Mountain View/Lourdes Regional winner at 12 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, March 25

(if South Fayette wins Monday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 5A Championship: South Fayette vs. Archbishop Wood/West Chester Rustin winner at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

(if Blackhawk wins Tuesday) PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A Championship: Blackhawk vs. Scranton Prep/Lansdale Catholic winner at 12 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460