This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Jan. 3, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 9:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny's Lydia Betz blocks a shot by Pine-Richland's M.J. Laird during their game on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Happy New Year from all of us at Trib Total Media and HSSN! Now that the holidays are behind us, we begin the New Year with plenty of winter scholastic sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of over 40 high school boys and girls hoop games from the WPIAL, along with hardwood action from District 6 and District 9.

We also have a pair of PIHL hockey video streams, WPIAL team wrestling and coverage from the 2022 TRICADA Wrestling Tournament.

The first gold medals will be handed out in 2022 as we have exclusive action from the WPIAL competitive spirit championships on Saturday.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball with interviews and updates.

Monday, Jan. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Erie Cathedral Prep at North Catholic at 4:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Mohawk at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: California at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Deer Lakes at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

District 9 Boys Basketball: Keystone at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey Video Stream: Neshannock at Wilmington at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 4

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Kisk Area at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Washington at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Leechburg at Imani Chriatian at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Woodland Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: West Greene at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: North Allegheny at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUTFM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Ringgold at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Mars at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Knoch at Derry at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Woodland Hills at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: River Valley at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Knoch at Derry at 6 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

District 6 Girls Basketball: Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIHL Hockey Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at North Catholic at 9:05 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Connellsville at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Berlin-Brothersvalley at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling: Belle Vernon at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling: Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Jan. 6

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Moon at Oakland Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 7

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Central Catholic at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Burrell at Deer Lakes at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Burgettstown at Fort Cherry at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: McKeesport at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Ellwood City at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Butler at Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Laurel Highlands at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Connellsville at West Mifflin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Keystone Oaks at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: McKeesport at Penn Hills at 6 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball: United at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Wrestling Video Stream: 2022 TRICADA Tournament Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, Jan. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Competitive Spirit Championships Video Stream at 9:30 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Catholic at 2:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball Video Stream: McKeesport at Laurel Highlands at 1 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Catholic at 12:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Video Stream: 2022 TRICADA Tournament Semifinals at 9 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 2:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450