This weekend on Trib HSSN: March 11-12, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 4:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor scores past Upper St. Clair’s Katelyn Robbins and Molly James during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The PIAA individual wrestling concludes while the state basketball playoffs head to Round 2 this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of the second rounds of the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs, along with audio action from Hershey for the 2022 PIAA individual wrestling championships.

Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning coach on a new Rebel Yell podcast Sunday.

Friday, March 11

PIAA Boys Basketball 5A Second Round – Highlands vs. Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Boys Basketball A Second Round – Union vs. Bishop Carroll at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 6A Second Round – Mt. Lebanon vs. Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A Second Round – Greenville vs. Freedom at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A Second Round – Chestnut Ridge at River Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 2A Second Round – Serra Catholic vs. Homer-Center at 7:30 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Quarterfinals and Round 2 and 3 Consolations at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Quarterfinals and Round 2 and 3 Consolations at 2:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Semifinals and Round 4 and 5 Consolations at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, March 12

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A Second Round – Video Stream: Carlynton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Second Round – Video Stream: Oakland Catholic vs. McKeesport at 2 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball 3A Second Round – Neshannock vs. Aliquippa at 2 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball 3A Second Round – Avonworth vs. Ellwood City at 3:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A Second Round – Fort Cherry vs. Portage at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Second Round – Chartiers Valley vs. Hollidaysburg at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 4A Second Round – Knoch vs Delone Catholic at 4 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Semifinals and Round 4 and 5 Consolations at 9 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Consolation and Championship Finals at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Consolation and Championship Finals at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

Sunday, March 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball second round recap plus another salute to the champions on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com