This week’s broadcasts on Trib HSSN

Sunday, November 15, 2020 | 8:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jadyn Perkins (23) and her North Allegheny teammates faces Landisville Hempfield in the PIAA playoffs Tuesday.

As the fall sports seasons winds down, the focus is on the PIAA football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey state playoffs this week only on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Week 11 of the high school football season features the five remaining WPIAL football champions as they hit the Road to Hershey and kick off the state playoffs in the semifinals round. We will have coverage of all five audio broadcasts here on The Network.

We also have some PIAA semifinals action in girls soccer and girls volleyball featuring the North Allegheny Tigers and the Bishop Canevin Crusaders.

Plus, we have three new Rebel Yell podcasts this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast — A summary of the WPIAL football championships and the matchups for the PIAA semifinals on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Nov. 16

PIHL Hockey — Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL football Week 11 small school 3A, 2A and A PIAA semifinals previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs Class AAAA Semifinals — North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class AAAA Semifinals — North Allegheny vs. Landisville Hempfield at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Semifinals — Clarion at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 18

No broadcasts

Thursday, Nov. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL football Week 10 big school 6A, 5A and 4A PIAA semifinals previews on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Nov. 20

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 4A Semifinals: Oil City at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1 and WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 3A Semifinals: Central Valley vs. Bedford at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and WKPL-FM 92.1

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 2A Semifinals: Wilmington at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class A Semifinals: Jeannette at Reynolds at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

Saturday, Nov. 21

PIAA Football Playoffs — Class 5A Semifinals: Governor Mifflin vs. Pine-Richland at 1 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

PIAA Girls Soccer Playoffs Class AAAA Championship (if NA wins on Tuesday) — North Allegheny vs. Parkland/Pennridge winner at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class AAAA Championship (if NA wins on Tuesday) — North Allegheny vs. Parkland/Unionville winner at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A Semifinals (if BC wins on Tuesday) — Bishop Canevin vs. Marian Catholic/Sacred Heart winner at 10:30 a.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Nov. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast — Scores and standout performances from the weekend’s PIAA football semifinals and the state finals schedule on TribHSSN.TribLive.com